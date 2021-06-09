Welcome to the Last Frontier and to a brand-new frontier for Outdoor Life magazine. In our first digital issue, we’re taking our readers to the wilderness of Alaska, which has captured the imagination of hunters and anglers for even longer than our magazine’s 123-year history. The issue is broken into three distinct chapters—past, present, and future—and it covers the full gamut of Alaskan hunting and fishing experiences.

If you have an issue handy, here’s where to find your subscriber info. Outdoor Life

After you submit your credentials, you’ll automatically be redirected to the Outdoor Life desktop app. Go ahead and type in your account number or email address one more time to sign in. That’s it. You can now pull up our new “Alaska Issue” or back issues, by clicking “Magazines” at the top of the page. This gives you the option to read the stories now or download them to access offline later.

The Wolf Man feature story from our new “Alaska Issue.” Outdoor Life

Once you’ve accessed your digital subscription, you can also download the Outdoor Life app for iOS or Android. Just log in with the same account number or email address. For help navigating any of our apps, reach out to appsupport@ziniopro.com. For help with anything related to your account, subscription, or payment information, visit Outdoorlife.com/cs. For quick help, you can leave a comment on this page.