BOATING SPECIAL by Frank Sargeant

Built for Speed

Find something close to the perfect bass boat among the 2002 models.

Tough Enough for Walleyes

When the weather gets rough, these boats will get you to the bite and back-safely and comfortably.

Terror in the Wild

By Krista Hanson Holbrook

Her husband desperately held the wounded boar off by its ears.

Going to Extremes

These guys just don’t know when to quit. Meet a handful of sportsmen who are tough and focused and who wring all the juice out of an outdoor experience.

Cheap Thrills

By Jerry Gibbs

Pack a tent, rent a car, take a few friends and hit the road to discover the red-hot salmon and trout fishing outside Anchorage, Alaska.

Dark Waters, Deadly Gators

By Jim Zumbo

Zumbo goes on his wildesst hunting adventure yet. The mission? Gators in the Florida swamps.