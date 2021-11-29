Sub-compact and micro 9mm pistols are hot right now, and people recognize the value in a reliable, compact, and user-friendly platform. Now in a new offering from Cabela’s, you can get the Beretta APX-A1 Carry for $399.99, which is $100 less than MSRP.

The APX-A1 Carry is a striker-fired polymer pistol that is a great balance of performance and affordability. At less than 1” wide, it’s made for concealed carry, and utilizes 6and 8 round magazines. It has front and rear cocking serrations, and features an optics-ready slide and modular grips.

APX-A1 Carry Specs and Features