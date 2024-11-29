Bass Pro Has Vortex Defender-ST Red Dots for Under $180

Share







This is a hot deal on one of the best pistol red dots out there, so don’t wait. Right now you can get a Vortex Defender-ST Red Dot from Bass Pro Shops for just $179. That’s a savings of $150.

And this red dot isn’t just for handguns. This top-of-its-class optic just as good on a shotgun or carbine. Vortex constructs the Defender with Armortek and a Shockshield polymer insert, so it’s ready for anything you might throw at it, either in the field or on the course.

The large aspherical lens has a durable hard coating and allows for quick target acquisition with distortion-free sighting and no distortion of natural color.

It’s a motion-activated red dot, so you don’t have to remember to turn it off when your gun goes back in its case — it turns off automatically after 10 minutes of inactivity — and when you pick the gun up again, it will already be on and ready. Not only is this convenient, but it also saves battery life. The unit is powered by one CR2032 battery.

You can adjust brightness levels with simple button controls. As for the housing, the Fast-Rack texturing on the face of the sight makes it easy to gain purchase on a piece of gear or environment to rack the pistol one-handed if necessary, and it’s made to fit a Deltapoint Pro footprint.

Vortex Defender-ST Red Dot Sight Features and Specs

Mounting Footprint: DeltaPoint Pro

Mounts to handguns, shotguns, and carbines

Rugged Armortek with a Shockshield polymer insert

Large sight picture ensures fast target acquisition

Aspherical lens is fully multi-coated and boasts a durable hard coat

Distortion-free sighting with true-to-life color

Motion activated to conserve battery life

Adjustable brightness

Waterproof