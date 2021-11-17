This year it was hard enough to find hunting and fishing gear in stock, let alone a great deal. But, ’tis the season for great deals. Cabela’s Black Friday sale has deep discounts for every outdoors enthusiast on your shopping list—or yourself. The sale includes hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear as well as toys, pet products, and clothing. Here’s what’s on sale this Black Friday.

Cabela’s Week of Black Friday Sale: November 22 to 28

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to shop Cabela’s Black Friday sale. They are running a sale all week from November 22 to 28, so you can get a jump on your holiday shopping.

Best Cabela’s Black Friday Fishing Deals

Catch big savings on the best fishing reel and tackle storage deals.

One of the best fishing reel deals this Black Friday is on the Johnny Morris Platinum Spinning Reel. It features a sturdy aluminum frame, a 6:0:1 or 5:7:1 gear ratio, and up to 13.5 pounds of drag. The 2000, 3000, and 4000 sizes will cover you for everything from crappie to giant blue cats. The week of Black Friday we can save $30 on the reel bringing it to just $100.

Save 25% on a Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag

Best Cabela’s Black Friday Hunting Deals

The best deals on hunting accessories like binoculars and packs this Black Friday.

Good glass doesn’t have to cost a fortune. One of the best binocular deals of the week are on the Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD 10×42 Binoculars and bino harness package. You get Leupold quality for an absolute steal of $130.

Get 25% off all Redhead and Cabela’s hunting packs. Packs start at $11.24.

Best Deals on Gun Safes

Keep your firearms and valuables accessible and secure with this portable safe. During Cabela’s Black Friday sale you can buy it for only $20.

Buy a Combination Lock Portable Security Safe for $19.99 or buy three for $39.97

Buy a Cabela’s Electronic Personal Safe for $69.97

Buy a Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe for $99.97

Best Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Clothing

The year’s best clothing deals are on Cabela’s Black Friday sale. Save on hoodies, beanies, and jeans.

$10 hoodies and discounted beanies for the whole family

$15 camo logo hoodies for men, women, and youth

$12 classic, relaxed, or flex-fit denim for men

Best Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Shooting Accessories

Need a case to carry your rifles to the range? During Cabela’s Black Friday sale you can buy the Rangemaxx Gun Case Combo for only $70.

Buy a Rangemaxx Tactical Gun Case Combo for $69.97

Best Deals on Toys

Get 25% off Adventure Play Sets

Buy Giant Stuffed Animals for $15

Get 20% off Select Dog Toys and Treats

Best Cabela’s Black Friday Deals on Camping Gear

Save on the best camping chair deals during Cabela’s Black Friday sale. The Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Mesh Back Canopy Chair is only $30 during the sale. If you’re in the market for one of the best camping stoves, check out the sale on the Cabela’s 24-inch Smoke Station Pellet Grill.

Save $50 on the Cabela’s 24-inch Smoke Station Pellet Grill

Save $25 on a Bass Pro Shops 6.5 quart Aluminum Fish Fryer

Save $70 on a Cabela’s Coldsnap Latch 24 Can Cooler

Buy a Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Mesh Back Canopy Chair for $29.97

Save on a Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Hard-Arm Chair

FAQs