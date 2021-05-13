It’s the season for seasonings. And as with tastes, grill habits vary widely. Does your dad cook over charcoal or gas? Does he sear or smoke? Our list of the best Father’s Day gifts for dads has suggestions for whatever your Dad likes to grill, and however he likes to do it.

We start with the cooking units themselves, whether Dad needs the best portable grill for tailgating or the best indoor grill for perfect sear marks year-round. Then we move to grill accessories and point out the best meat thermometer and the best grill brush.

No matter the type of father you have, or the type of budget you’re on (note that multi-tools make excellent cheap Father’s Day gifts) let this list guide your shopping for the best Father’s Day gifts. Then, when Dad serves you that perfectly done steak, he’ll have you to thank.

Best Charcoal Grill: Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill

The Classic Kettle With durable builds and functional touches, Weber sets the standard for charcoal grills.

Weber BUY NOW

If Dad is the kind of guy who appreciates the classics, the best charcoal grill is the Weber Original Kettle. The 22-inch model has room for 13 burgers, and if Dad’s also the kind of guy who likes to keep the party cooking, he’ll appreciate the hinged grate that allows him to add more coals while grilling. The built-in lid thermometer and rust-resistant aluminum dampers keep Dad in control of the heat, and a one-touch ash bin makes for easy cleanup. The porcelain-enameled body is built to stave off rust and retain heat, so if your dad sometimes prefers to smoke low and slow, this best charcoal grill is up to the task. Budget-conscious dads will like that you didn’t spend a fortune for such a functional gift. And touches like a lid hook—so Dad won’t have to place the lid on the ground—and slots on the handle to hang tongs and brushes help keep Dad organized out there.

Grill of Steel This Weber grill is powerful and spacious.

Weber BUY NOW

Dads often need to do it all—with efficiency. When cooking dinner, that means grilling the steaks to perfection, sautéing the veggies, and cleaning it all up afterward. If that sounds like a dad on your list, consider a gas grill. And with a sear station, side burner and 69,000 total BTUs of output, this Weber is simply the best gas grill out there. The 7mm stainless steel rod cooking grates not only retain heat on 844 square inches of cooking space, they’re also easy to clean. A tuck-away warming rack lets Dad keep things on the back burner, and a spacious storage cabinet gives him a place to store grilling accessories between BBQs.

Best Pellet Grill: Grilla Grills Silverbac Alpha Model

Put Dad in Control This pellet grill allows Dad to easily adjust the temperature.

Grilla Grills BUY NOW

Let’s face it: some dads just don’t want to babysit. For the fathers on your list who love the taste of charcoal cooking but don’t like tending to the coals, pellet grills are the way to go. Instead of briquettes or charcoal lumps, pellet grills are fueled by pellets made of compressed hardwood sawdust, which are fed into the fire by an electric auger. That allows for precise temperature (and flavor) control, much like a gas grill. The Silverbac Alpha Model is the best pellet grill because it exemplifies that control, offering adjustment in 5-degree increments from 180F to 500F. The insulated, double-wall build keeps heat in, and an Alpha Smoke mode lets this pellet grill trap in flavor as well as any traditional smoker. The durable Silverbac has nearly 700 square inches of cooking area—perfect for any backyard BBQ. Or, Dad can take off the stainless-steel top grate and he’ll have enough room to cook that Thanksgiving bird.

Best Smoker: Kamado Joe Classic II

Not Your Average Joe This Kamado is best-in-class in the smoker market.

Kamado Joe BUY NOW

What truly seals the deal in the competition for best smoker? Kamado’s technology lets the grill hold in flavor longer than any smoker. That technology includes a stainless steel latch and a fiberglass hinge that clamps shut a ceramic grill whose materials and shape are designed to retain heat. The Kontrol Tower on top creates precise airflow for temperature management, and the Air Lift Hinge allows Dad to lift the otherwise heavy lid with a single finger. Dad can also divide and conquer thanks to a two-tier cooking system that lets him simultaneously cook different foods with different heat levels. And the included cart, with locking wheels, offers portability and shelf space, where Dad can rest his braising tray, finished chicken breasts, or IPA.

Best Portable Grill: Weber Q2200 Liquid Propane Grill

Potent Portability The Q2200 heats up quickly and can travel anywhere.

Weber BUY NOW

This best portable grill packs 12,000 BTU-per-hour output into a gas grill not all that much bigger than a bread box. If Dad loves tailgating before the game or easy barbecuing at the campsite, he’ll love the efficiency of this Weber grill. It features electric ignition with a built-in thermometer, and 280 square inches of cooking area made up of porcelain-enameled, cast-iron grates. Plus, two foldable side tables give Dad work space when he needs it without taking up room when he doesn’t.

Best Indoor Grill: Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe

Panini Press, Griddle, Grill The versatile Griddler Deluxe works whether you’re making grilled cheese or cheeseburgers. Cuisinart BUY NOW

Buy Dad the best indoor grill for Father’s Day, and you’ll be getting him a gift that’ll have him thinking fondly of you all year long. This stainless steel Cuisinart can make him happy all day long, too, thanks to reversible plates that feature a grill pattern on one side and a flat sheet on the other. From bacon and eggs to paninis to chicken breasts with beautiful grill marks, this best indoor grill can handle it all. The Cuisinart features dual temperature controls that top out at a sear-worthy 500F—indicator lights on the knobs let you know when you’re at your desired level. Dads who are also on dish duty will like that the nonstick plates are detachable, and that the included grilling accessories, like the scrape tool and drip tray, are dishwasher safe.

Best Meat Thermometer: ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Fast Reader This ThermoPro gives an accurate temperature display in seconds.

ThermoPro BUY NOW

Grilling without a meat thermometer is like hiking in the backcountry without a compass. You can do it if you have to, but it’ll take a whole lot more guesswork. There are certainly fancier temperature gauges out there, but for barbecuing, this is the best meat thermometer because it provides a precise temperature reading in 3-5 seconds and has a foldable probe that makes for easy storage in any grill cabinet. You don’t have to take our word for it: Nearly 80% of more than 70,000 ratings for the TermoPro on Amazon are 5 stars. The stainless steel probe is 3.9 inches, perfectly suitable for even thick roasts, and the backlit LCD screen means Dad can check the temperature without straining his eyes. The thermometer won’t strain your budget, either—the price tag under $15 makes this one of the best cheap Father’s Day gifts.

Best Grill Brush: Kona 360 Grill Brush

Deep Cleaning The brush’s unique design lets you scrub multiple layers at once.

Kona BUY NOW

Don’t make Dad work harder than he has to. The Kona 360 is the best grill brush because its special shape, which features three coils with bristles in all directions, means one scrape is equivalent to three passes with other brushes. The 18-inch brush is also lightweight and suitable for any grate material, and its rigid design is made to last. When you give this best grill brush to Dad, include the following advice: For best results, dip the brush in water, and clean the grill when it’s hot. Or, if you’re feeling really generous, offer to do the scraping for him.

What Can’t It Do? With 12 tools, this handy piece of equipment offers everything but the kitchen sink.

Gentlemen’s Hardware BUY NOW

Zester, garlic crusher, grater. Stirring spoon, carving fork, peeler. This 4-inch multi-tool really is the only thing Dad will need as he prepares dinner. The wood handle is sleek, and the stainless steel blade is sturdy. And the bottle opener and corkscrew means he can open whatever beverage he’s planning to pair with his barbecuing.

Best Grilling Multi-Tool, Runner Up: TNK Stingray 7-in1 BBQ Grill

For Dads Who Multitask With seven tools, the Stingray is designed for one-handed grilling.

TNK BUY NOW

While this multi-tool isn’t quite as nifty as the listing above, it has the advantage of being suited for the actual act of grilling itself, with tongs and a hamburger spatula alongside a bottle opener. Made of durable stainless steel, the tool also has comfortable rubber grips and can be easily manipulated with one hand. Plus, at less than $20, it’s also one of the best cheap Father’s Day gifts you can buy.

A Final Word on Shopping for the Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Who Grill

The best Father’s Day gifts let Dad do what he wants to do, better. For many Dads, grilling is a favorite pastime. Whether your Dad is a flame broiler or a braiser, you have plenty of options to gift him something that will let him prepare the perfect dinner. Go big with one of the best gas grills or best pellet grills out there. Or go small with grilling accessories like multi-tools and meat thermometers. If manning the grill is your dad’s happy place, gifts that put him there will no doubt lead to a happy Father’s Day.

Outdoor Life wants to help you find the most useful and expert shopping recommendations for the best gift ideas. Searching for more unique gifts? Check out more gift guides here: Father’s Day Gift Guide, Father’s Day Gifts For Camp Cooking, Father’s Day Gifts For The Outdoorsman.