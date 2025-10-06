Best Portable Power Stations: Keep the Lights on When the Power Goes Out

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Portable power stations are more powerful and cost effective than ever before. And, thanks to advances in lithium-ion battery technology, they’re also lighter and more compact. Whether you’ve been dreaming of van life or are building out your emergency kit in advance of that next blackout, there is a power station that will meet your needs. To help you decide, I tested the efficiency, in a variety of scenarios, of the best portable power stations from Jackery, Oupes, EcoFlow, Anker, Goal Zero, Grecell, Bluetti, Dakota Lithium, Lion Energy, Vtoman, and Oupes.

Power Station Prime Day Deals

Several of our most recommended power stations are on sale for Prime Day. Here are the power stations on sale:

Anker SOLIX C1000

Bluetti AC180

EcoFlow Delta 2

EcoFlow Delta 3

Grecell T1000

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus

Best Overall: EcoFlow Delta 2

Buy from Walmart Pros Stronger performer in all testing categories

Low weight

Easy to use

Great value for its power output Cons Not water resistant

The compatible EcoFlow solar panels aren’t my favorite Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1024

Provided 67% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 88% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 83% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Confirmed Max Wattage: 1800 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 10 watts

IP Rating: IP20

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.61 Key Features Other Available Sizes: 2048 watt hours, 3600 watt hours

Weight: 27 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 3,000

Warranty: 5 years

This one was close. While the Anker SOLIX C1000 had a slightly better efficiency rating for the large appliance test and long-term storage test, when it came down to powering my grow light, the EcoFlow Delta 2 lasted over an hour longer. I decided to weigh the grow light test more because I think it reflects how most people use portable stations: to provide a steady stream of low-wattage power into things like a laptop or smartphone. If that’s what you value, then the EcoFlow Delta 2 is the unit for you.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 had a fairly accurate display panel; however, it did shut off with a few percent remaining in my initial test using the grow light. Laura Lancaster

Both the USB-C ports on the EcoFlow Delta 2 were capable of 100Ws of output, which is handy if you are using a newer USB-C cable for your laptop. I was also impressed with how little additional energy it lost out of the five unused AC ports. I wish the AC ports were on the same side of the unit as the USB ports and information panel, but there are certainly situations where it’s handy to have the cords configured at the back of the power station.

Unusually, the EcoFlow Delta 2 has its AC ports and car charger port on the back of the power station, along with the AC and solar input ports. Laura Lancaster

The EcoFlow Delta 2 also stood out from the competition for its light weight, and I found it easy to move around during testing. Finally, I was impressed with the accuracy of the on-board display, easily one of the most accurate during my final test after three months in storage. Finally, as the Delta 2 is no longer EcoFlow’s newest power station, it’s average price per usable watt hour is a steal compared to similar models.

Best for Solar Generators: Anker SOLIX C1000

Buy from Home Depot Pros Compact

Best performance on the large power draw (dehumidifier) test Cons Slightly longer recharge time than other models I looked at (option if you download their app to speed this up)

Average price per usable watt hour is on the high side compared to other options Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1056

Provided 62% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 90% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 86% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 1.4 hours

Confirmed Max Wattage: 1800 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 25 watts

IP Rating: None

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.76 Key Features Other Available Sizes: None in this series, but other Anker models come in different sizes

Weight: 28.5 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 3,000

Warranty: 5 years

The Anker SOLIX C1000 was a very close second to the EcoFlow Delta 2. It had a higher percentage of energy efficiency against its stated watt hour potential in the large appliance test and long-term storage test. While it had a more accurate reading in both tests with a fresh charge, it turned off with still 2 percent left on the onboard display after the long-term storage test. However, it did worse than the EcoFlow in the most important test using the 34W grow light, suggesting it has a less efficient overall inverter than the EcoFlow. It also took slightly longer to charge. But it’s really close, and if the Anker SOLIX C1000 is a few dollars less expensive than the EcoFlow Delta 2 at the time you’re making your purchase, you should absolutely get it.

The input and output ports of the Anker SOLIX C1000 are completely exposed, so you’ll need to be careful in wet and dusty conditions. Laura Lancaster

You should also definitely choose the Anker SOLIX C1000 if you have any plans to convert your portable power station to a portable solar generator. In my testing of the best portable solar panels, I have been very impressed with the Anker panels, particularly their 100W panel, which includes a sundial to help you get the maximum energy potential in bright conditions. Conversely, I have been less impressed by the EcoFlow panels, which I have found tend to warp in storage after a few months.

Best Value: Oupes Mega 1

Buy from Walmart Pros Affordable

Save 5 percent with code outdoorlife Cons Not as efficient as other units I’ve tested

Loses a ton of power when the AC port is on Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1024

Provided 60% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 92% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 90% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 43 minutes

Confirmed Max Wattage: 2000 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 50 watts

IP Rating: IP21

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.67 Key Features Other Available Sizes: None in this series, but other Oupes models come in different sizes

Weight: 27.8 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 3,500

Warranty: 3 years

In my initial round of testing with the Oupes, I was beyond impressed with its performance relative to its price. While it didn’t score stunning marks in my watt hour potential test (60 percent and 76 percent for the low-watt and high-watt draw test, respectively), it costs only 64 cents per watt hour, which is blowing the competition out of the water. It also boasts an impressively fast recharge time of only 43 minutes, one of the quickest I’ve tested. I figured that part of the reason the Oupes wasn’t performing at the level of an Anker or an EcoFlow is that its AC port was simply using a ton more power: 50 watts for the combined port and inverter.

But then I ran the long-term storage test and ran into a surprise result: the power station performed better, a lot better, after three months in storage than it had in the initial test. Notably, while the power station had kicked out with 4 percent left on the meter in the initial high-draw test, in the long-term storage test it ran for 15 minutes at 0 percent. Curious as to this result, I ran a second high-draw test with a fresh charge. The power station clocked in with one of my best results to date: at 940 watt hours, it had achieved 92% of its claimed power potential.

While I’m encouraged by the Oupes impressive result on the second round of testing, and I’ve bumped it up from my best budget to best value pick, I have some lingering questions about the power station’s long-term performance. In short, I don’t like surprises when testing electronics. I’ll continue to test the Oupes and will update this story should any issues arise. If you are willing to take a small gamble with your power station purchase, this is a great value, but if you want something more reliable, go with my best overall pick.

While the AC charging port for the Oupes Mega 1 looks like it would fit a standard AC plug, it won’t. Hold onto the one provided by Oupes. Photo by Laura Lancaster

Finally, the warranty isn’t as long as others that I looked at, and doesn’t quite reflect the lifespan of a unit that has 3,500 lifecycles before it hits 80 percent of its original capacity.

Most Reliable: Goal Zero Yeti 700

Buy from REI Pros The most efficient unit tested for the grow light test

One of the few power stations to display the loss of power through the AC ports Cons Somewhat less intuitive to use than other power stations I looked at

The model I tested is not available in larger sizes (although other Goal Zero power stations are much, much larger)

Expensive per usable watt hour Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 677

Provided 70% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 83% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 81% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Confirmed Max Wattage: 600 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 9 watts

IP Rating: IPX4

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $1.05 Key Features Other Available Sizes: 297 watt hours, 499 watt hours

Weight: 20.9 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 4,000

Warranty: 5 years

The Goal Zero Yeti 700 was one of the most impressive units during testing. It achieved 70 percent efficiency against its stated 677Wh size and powered a 34W grow light for over 13 hours. While the Lion Energy Summit just squeaked by with the most efficient overall time, it was still showing 8 percent power left in the unit when it suddenly shut off.

Compare that to the Goal Zero Yeti 700, which lasted for a surprisingly long time even when the display still had it clocked at 1 percent. (In my final test after long-term storage, the Goal Zero Yeti 700 ran my dehumidifier for 10 minutes while only showing 1 percent power left.) Unlike other units I tested, the Goal Zero Yeti 700 also shows the power being used by the power station. To me, this is the right way to handle this: Users are more likely to wonder how much energy the power station is using to power a particular appliance then wonder how much energy the appliance itself is using. It also serves as a reminder to turn the AC outlets off when they aren’t in use, as they represent a fairly significant drain on the battery.

A silicone flap protects the Goal Zero Yeti 700’s outlets from dust while in transit, but must be lifted each time to access the unit’s ports. Laura Lancaster

In terms of portability, I liked the fold down handle of the Yeti 700. It was comfortable to carry, in large part because of its comparatively small size. Its shorter height compared to the other units I looked at means it could be easily tucked onto a shelf in an already crowded closet for long-term storage.

Even a week into testing, I was still forgetting that I had to turn on the power via a button on the back of the Goal Zero Yeti 700, which was a little annoying. Laura Lancaster

Easiest to Use: Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus

Buy from REI Pros Easy to use

Efficient energy use Cons Slightly longer recharge time than other models I looked at

On the heavier side

Some durability concerns Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1265

Provided 49% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 86% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 82% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 1.8 hours

Confirmed Max Wattage: 2000 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: Unavailable

IP Rating: None

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.88 Key Features Other Available Sizes: 288 watt hours, 2043 watt hours

Weight: 32 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 4,000

Warranty: 5 years

Jackery’s power stations have always stood out to me as being exceptionally easy to use, sort of like the iPhone of portable power stations. Their display panel is straightforward and intuitive, their bright-orange charging cables are color-coded to the power station itself. Anker and EcoFlow also do a great job in this area, but not quite at the level of Jackery. But, like the iPhone, it all comes at a cost. First off, this power station is typically pricier than its competitors, although that is difficult to quantify given the the number of sales there are for this category. It’s also heavier and bulkier. While I could comfortably lift the Goal Zero and Anker power stations, the Jackery power station was more of a chore to lug around.

A crack in the housing of the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus

Unfortunately, during testing it didn’t quite match the performance of other power stations. On the grow light test, in particular, it came in at 49 percent of its stated capacity, fully draining in less time than units with less capacity. It fared better on the dehumidifier test, fortunately. The display was reasonably accurate during this time, although the last 10 percent or so drained faster than it had at the start. Of more concern, somewhere in my testing, this unit picked up some cracks in the housing. I did not include a durability test in my protocol; this was something that happened in the course of moving the power station around for testing. It’s disappointing and the first time I have had this happen in my testing of dozens of power stations. I hope that Jackery looks at improving the durability of the housing in the future.

The Rest of the Field

My only gripe with this otherwise excellent unit is that it is a little less intuitive to use than the others. For instance, the power button is on the back of the unit, by the charging input port, rather than on the front. The silicone also has to be pulled back every time you use the Yeti 700. But these are small complaints against what is otherwise an excellent power station.

Buy from Bluetti Pros Only unit I tested with wireless charging

Compatible with Bluetti’s excellent solar panels

Available in a wide variety of sizes

More affordable than other options I looked at Cons Low efficiency compared to other units in my test

Heavy Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1152

Provided 39.9% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 85% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 82% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Confirmed Max Wattage: 1800 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 14 watts

IP Rating: None

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.66 Key Features Other Available Sizes: A variety of sizes from 204 watt hours to 2048 watt hours

Weight: 37 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 3,500

Warranty: 5 years

I’ve had great experiences with other Bluetti products — their solar panels are some of my top picks for camping — so I was excited to see how much juice was inside of one of their best-in-class portable power stations. Unfortunately, testing showed that it performed worse (about 47 percent efficiency) than similar options from Anker and EcoFlow in the low wattage test. It also weighed significantly more. For most people in the market for a portable power station to keep their laptop or CPAP machine going during a blackout, this isn’t the right choice.

However, there was one test where the Bluetti AC180 beat the competition: the high-wattage appliance test. While it didn’t have the highest efficiency against its stated watt hour capacity, it did provide the most value for its price point. If you are looking for a short-term backup power source for something energy intensive, like an air conditioning unit, this would be an excellent option. It was also the only portable power station I looked at that had a wireless charging option.

While the Bluetti AC180’s measured capacity after three months in storage was in line with how other portable power stations in this test performed, the on-board display was somewhat confusing. The power reading dropped from 100 percent to 73 percent in the first nine minutes of the test before evening out and dropping more consistently after that. However, there was only a 3 percent difference in the watt hours between a fresh charge and after the unit had been sitting around for three months. While I don’t think that this should dissuade you from purchasing a Bluetti unit if it’s right for your needs, it is a minor inconsistency to be aware of.

Buy from Home Depot Pros Somewhat faster charging time than the Delta 2

Longer lifespan than the Delta 2 Cons More expensive on average than the Delta 2 Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1024

Provided 52% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 88% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 84% of its stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 55 minutes

Confirmed Max Wattage: 1800 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 16 watts

IP Rating: None

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.82 Key Features Other Available Sizes: None in this series, but other Delta models come in different sizes

Weight: 27.6 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 4,000

Warranty: 5 years

Sometimes updates to power station models represent transformative changes in battery chemistry and technology; others are tinkering around the margins. The differences between the EcoFlow Delta 2 and Delta 3 are more the latter than the former. So while I’m continuing to recommend the Delta 2 over the Delta 3 due to the cost savings potential, the Delta 3 is still an excellent unit that you should absolutely pick up if you find a great price on it.

There are two major differences between these two models. The first is that the Delta 3 recharges about twice as fast as the Delta 2 (55 minutes compared to about an hour and a half). The other is the purported lifecycle span. The original Delta 2 will last 3,000 lifecycles before the internal battery is reduced to 80 percent of its original potential, and the new Delta 3 will last 4,000 lifecycles. To put that in perspective, if you drained and recharged your power station once every day, it would take over 8 years to reach 3,000 lifecycles. It would take almost 11 years to reach 4,000. I doubt most people will ever find cause to use that power station to this extent, so the lifespan here is theoretical only — there is also no way for me to effectively test something like that.

The charging ports for the EcoFlow Delta 3, along with the port for an extra battery. Photo by Laura Lancaster

The Delta 3 is also capable of delivering a greater surge of power to help start up energy-intensive appliances, 3600 watts for the Delta 3 versus 2700 watts for the Delta 2. There are not many appliances that need such a large power surge — even air conditioning units and space heaters don’t use that much. To power those units, you’ll only need around 1500 watts for a space heater or 900 watts for an air conditioning unit

In short, the EcoFlow Delta 2 continues to be one of the best power stations out there when you factor in price and practical functionality.

Buy from Amazon Pros Very fast recharge time

Convenient lid on top for storing cables (if a bit small) Cons Low efficiency compared to other units I looked at

Overall construction is not terribly sturdy Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1548

Provided 50% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 78% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 74% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 1 hour, 1 minute

Confirmed Max Wattage: 1500 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 4 watts

IP Rating: IP63

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.79 Key Features Other Available Sizes: None

Weight: 41.5 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 3,100

Warranty: 5 years

The Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 did indeed charge very quickly. Despite being the largest portable power station I looked at, it took just over an hour to completely charge, faster than anything else I tested. If you need to charge up and move a power station to a different location multiple times a day, this is an option worth looking at.

While on the heavier side of the units I tested, the Vtoman Flashspeed 1500 stood out for the number of ports it had. Laura Lancaster

Unfortunately, it had low efficiency compared to other units I looked at, using just under 50 percent of its available energy to power my grow light before tapping. I was also surprised to see a portion of one of the side panels starting to detach after fairly minimal use.

I was surprised to see one of the side panels on the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 start to detach in the middle of testing. Laura Lancaster

That being said, there were some details I appreciated. It had a convenient top storage compartment for cables (although strangely it did not fit all of the provided cables).The onboard computer was also surprisingly accurate, with the percentage dropping consistently as power drained for most of the final timed test.

Buy from Walmart Pros Great performance in watt hour testing

Affordable Cons Uses a battery technology associated with human rights violations

Slow recharge time

On-board computer does not represent the unit’s remaining power

Shorter warranty period Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 999

Provided 77% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 87% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 84% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 6.5 hours

Confirmed Max Wattage: 1000 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: Unavailable

IP Rating: None

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.79 Key Features Other Available Sizes: None in this series, but other Grecell models come in different sizes

Weight: 17.9 pounds

Battery Chemistry: NCM

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: Unavailable

Warranty: 2 years

The Grecell T1000 had, without question, one of the best performances of any portable power stations that I looked at. For the low-draw test, it managed an impressive 77 percent of its stated watt hours, one of the best results of any power station I’ve ever tested. The high-draw test was a similar story, at 87 percent. That being said, there are several major drawbacks to this unit that prevent it from being a product I would whole-heartedly recommend.

The first issue is that the on-board computer was not reliable. I’ve had issues with portable power stations kicking out unexpectedly during testing, but the Grecell was particularly bad. I had to rerun both rounds of testing because I simply missed when it kicked out; my guess is that it was around 40 percent of the stated remaining battery in each case. That’s just annoying.

The Grecell also has an unusually slow recharge time. I tend to think that this isn’t a super important feature, as most people can be bothered to remember to charge their portable power station more than an hour before they are actually leaving on that big trip. But more recently, I got wind of a weather situation with the potential to knock out power in my area (a windstorm in this case). It had been a few months or more since I had last checked on most of my power stations and several of them were under 25 percent full. At that moment, I did really appreciate the fast charging potential of the units I had on hand.

I reached out to Grecell to find out what the number of lifecycles the power station can go through before it reaches 80 percent of its original capacity, which is the standard way that these power stations judge their relative lifespan. I did not hear back from them in time for publication; however, it is unlikely to be as high as the other power stations on this list owing to the fact that the battery chemistry is NCM (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxides) whereas the other power stations in this test are all LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate). Compared to LiFePO4, NCM batteries have fewer lifecycles.

Photo by Laura Lancaster Buy from Amazon Pros Batteries can be removed and used in other compatible devices, such as Bluetti’s MultiCooler Cons Heavy

Expensive Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 1434

Provided 63% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 89% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 88% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Confirmed Max Wattage: 1800 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 15 watts

IP Rating: None

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.84 Key Features Other Available Sizes: None with removable batteries; other Bluetti models available

Weight: 58.4 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 3,500

Warranty: 5 years

The Bluetti Pioneer MD was an unusual product to test in this category, because its limitations as a power station — it’s a real bear to move and extremely pricey — are the result of what makes it unique: You can remove the two LiFePO4 batteries powering this power station and insert them into Bluetti’s take on the best electric coolers, the MultiCooler. What’s cool about this is that you could have your power station and solar panel setup out in the open sun while your cooler is hiding out in the shade, and just swap out the batteries periodically as needed.

There are two removable internal batteries in the Bluetti Pioneer MD. Photo by Laura Lancaster

However, you could also just have your MultiCooler plugged directly into the power station which is plugged into the solar panel. While it’s true that you don’t want your cooler to be baking in the sun, in reality you also don’t want your power station to be baking in the sun, as that’s not great for either its power retention or the long-term health of the battery. I’m usually able to effect this kind of setup without too much effort. Hell, with a large enough solar panel (the 400-watt ones work great for this), the panel itself acts as the shade for the cooler and power station.

There are of course going to be the odd overlanders and off-grid adventurers that really do need a setup like this, but it’s not going to be the norm. Most people would be better off with another pick on this list.

Laura Lancaster Buy from Lion Energy Pros Most efficient unit I tested in the grow-light test

Very portable Cons Long charging time

Low max wattage

Display showing percent power left is not accurate Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 665

Provided 72% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Provided 86% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 380W draw

Provided 46% of stated watt hour potential after 3 months in storage

Recharge Time: 4 hours, 48 minutes

Confirmed Max Wattage: 530 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 13 watts

IP Rating: None

Average Price per Usable Watt Hour: $0.88 Key Features Other Available Sizes: 1612 watt hours

Weight: 18 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Manufacturer Claimed Lifecycles to 80 Percent Capacity: 3,500

Warranty: 5 years

Despite clocking the most efficient time for the initial grow-light test, the Lion Energy Summit’s performance was so poor on the storage test that I’ve removed it from my list of recommended units. Further, the display panel for the Lion Energy Summit was not nearly accurate enough. It showed 8 percent at my last check of the 34-watt grow light, but then switched off just a few minutes later. During my final test, after three months in storage, it turned off seconds after I recorded the elapsed time and kilowatt hours at 53 percent. Unfortunately the lack of accuracy on the onboard computer for the Lion Energy Summit makes it a significantly less useful feature than for other power stations I looked at.

Take the “time to empty” estimate on the Lion Energy Summit with a bucket of salt. Laura Lancaster

While not as small and compact as the Goal Zero Yeti 700, the Lion Energy Summit was still on the petite side, with a nice carrying handle that flexed comfortably when I picked it up.

The flexible handle of the Lion Energy Summit was one of the most comfortable to use in my test. Laura Lancaster

The Lion Energy Summit also stood out for having one of the slowest charging times in my test: over four hours. While I generally think that the difference between an hour and two hours to fully charge a power station is a non-issue, forgetting to charge up this power station in advance of your big weekend could make for a serious delay.

Laura Lancaster Buy from Amazon Pros Can be used to jumpstart a boat or a car

Highest waterproof and dust-proof rating that I looked at

Cords store inside the case

Long lasting warranty Cons Much less intuitive to use than other options in my test

Onboard computer is unreliable and doesn’t provide sufficient information

Complicated charging

Heavy Report Card Stated Watt Hours: 720

Provided 64% of stated watt hour potential at a consistent 34W draw

Unable to test the 380W draw appliance due to the design of the inverter

Recharge Time: 6+ hours

Confirmed Max Wattage: 300 watts

AC Port and Inverter Power Use: 2.4 watts

IP Rating: IP67 Key Features Other Available Sizes: None

Weight: 27 pounds

Battery Chemistry: LiFePO4

Warranty: 11 years

Most portable power stations aren’t really designed to be used in any kind of weather or inclement conditions. Their ports are exposed, they’re heavy to lug around. There were a few exceptions to this in my testing, particularly the Dakota Lithium PowerBox. This unit has a rating of IP67, which is beyond impressive for a portable power station.

Ingress Protection (IP) Testing is conducted by a third party to evaluate how well a product protects against dust and water. The first digit represents its dustproof rating, and the second digit represents its waterproof rating. In this instance, the “6” in the Dakota Lithium Powerbox’s rating is the highest available rating, representing complete protection against dust. The “7” represents the ability to withstand submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. According to Dakota Lithium, the “up to 1 meter” is a bit superfluous anyway, as this unit will float in the water.

While I did not test this feature out (I draw the line in my testing at tossing a lithium battery into a body of water), the interior of the PowerBox shows a fair amount of open space and foam, lending plenty of credence to this idea that it will float.

When fully plugged up and sealed, I have no doubt that the Dakota Lithium PowerBox will float. Laura Lancaster

Impressed as I was by the Dakota Lithium PowerBox’s weather protection bonafides, it’s not clear to me what its function would be. Most boats will already have on-board batteries while the vast majority of river setups (such as whitewater rafts or kayaks) typically would stash one of the best power banks for camping inside of one of the best dry bags. I was also disappointed by a few of its features including its available ports. While this unit has 4 USB-A ports, it has no USB-C.

The two AC ports were located awkwardly on the side of the Dakota Lithium PowerBox. Laura Lancaster

While it does have two AC outlets, I found that they were not very easy to access, such that I was not able to plug in the cord for my dehumidifier at all. If the socket for your AC cord is on the larger side, you’re going to struggle to plug it in. I also wasn’t a huge fan of the charging mechanism for this unit, as it was both exposed and complicated.

Charging the Dakota Lithium PowerBox was a bit of a production, and not something that I would do if my child was home from school. Laura Lancaster

During testing, I noted that the display on the inverter showing the amount of energy left was inconsistent. For over half of testing there was no drop at all in the amount of energy left that was shown, but it went down from two to zero bars in only a couple of hours. While this is in part due to the difficulty of getting a truly accurate reading out of a lithium battery (there were minor inconsistencies in the rate of drop across all of the portable power stations I looked at), this one stood out as being especially unreliable. I also struggled with figuring out when this unit was fully charged. I left it plugged for hours with the inverter showing a full charge but the power cord still showing red (it’s meant to turn green when fully charged).

What to Know Before Purchasing a Portable Power Station

Watt Hours of the Best Portable Power Stations

Whatever the reason you are purchasing a power station, the most important spec to pay attention to is watt hours, which is a measurement of how much energy the power station can hold. While a particular power station might claim to hold 1,000 watt hours, the actual amount of usable power you can get out of it is a different story. The best portable power stations also have an onboard computer that shows you how much energy is left in your unit, as well as how much power it’s currently using.

If this is your first time purchasing a unit, you are probably wondering how much power a portable power station should have? The answer to this depends largely on what you intended to do with it. If all you want is backup power for your family’s phones while camping over the weekend, you can get away with something relatively small — 200 watt hours would be more than enough. But if you’re looking for emergency backup to power your air conditioning unit (which use, conservatively, 1000Wh in an hour) during rolling blackouts in the summer months, you’ll need something substantially larger.

To help find a simpler answer to the question of what size portable power station, I spoke to Ben Pattison, Director of Product Development at Goal Zero. He recommends looking at what systems or devices you plan on using, and for how long. For some people it could be their refrigerator and their space heater. For others, it could be a TV or other entertainment system.

If you want to run your refrigerator for a day (uses 67 watts per hour) and fully charge your laptop once per day (typically 51Wh), you’d need a power station that could handle at least 1,659 watt-hour capacity. You’ll also need to see what the maximum draw is for each of your electronics. While a refrigerator may use an average of 67 watts per hour, it doesn’t use that energy evenly: sometimes it will use 6 watts, sometimes it will surge and need 800 watts. Typically you can determine this number by multiplying the watt requirements by six (to guesstimate the needs), or by multiplying the amps and volts ratings together.

Here is a rough estimate of the power needs of a few common appliances — the particulars may vary:

Laptop: 60Wh to fully charge

Cellphone: 5Wh to fully charge

Coffee maker: 200Wh per pot

Space heater: 1500Wh per hour

Box fan: 75Wh per hour

Refrigerator: 1500Wh per day

Freezer: 4000Wh per day

Air conditioner: 1500Wh per hour

Clothes washer: 250Wh per load

Clothes dryer: 2000Wh per load

If all you have is a basic wattage number, say for a light bulb, typically that can serve as the watt hour number. For instance, if you are trying to power a 40-watt light bulb for one hour, it will use 40 watt hours. When choosing the right portable power station size for your needs, tack about 30 percent on to account for power loss while in use.

The power station size you need will in large part depend on what your definition of “critical” is, with some individuals content to rough it as long as they can keep their phone charged and the space heater running while others may want something more substantial. For the former group, a best-in-class power station often suffices, as you can simply pick it up and move it to whichever room you currently need power in. But if you plan to power a larger chunk of your home, that quickly leads to a mess of power stations and extension cords. Instead look at some of the new (non-portable) generators coming out from the likes of Goal Zero and Anker.

Battery Chemistry of the Best Portable Power Stations

Today’s best-in-class portable power stations are much more than a jumped up version of a classic rechargeable lithium battery. A lot of research has gone into figuring out how to build batteries that are powerful yet compact and lightweight; long-lasting and also stable and safe. The two main classes of batteries you’ll see right now in portable power stations are LiFePO4 and NCM. LiFePO4 batteries utilize lithium, iron, and phosphate, and are considered safer and longer lasting than other batteries. They are, comparatively, lower in price for the power they deliver. NCM batteries utilize lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxides and are typically lower in weight for the same energy potential (described as energy density). This makes NCM the more common battery chemistry for electric cars and other devices where weight is a priority (like smartphones).

With the exception of one, all of the power stations in this test utilized LiFePO4 and I would recommend that you seek out this battery chemistry when making a purchase. There are significant human rights issues around the cobalt used in NCM batteries, due in large part to the bulk of the global supply of cobalt coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Despite the vast demand for cobalt, much of the population of the DRC lives in extreme poverty, and men, women, and children often resort to harvesting cobalt with minimal to no tools in extremely dangerous conditions. The increase in demand as a result of the need for cobalt to power many of the electronics in modern life has only exacerbated the situation.

There has also been concern that the heavy concentration of cobalt in the DRC, where 80 percent of the output is owned by China, represents a national security threat to the United States. As a result, there has been considerable investment in research to move away from certain rare-earth metals in battery chemistry, including for electric cars. The good news for anyone in the market for a portable power station is that the industry as a whole is moving toward LiFePO4 batteries.

Energy Potential of the Best Portable Power Stations

One of the most important factors in choosing a portable power station is the amount of energy it can store, known as its energy potential. The energy potential of a battery depends on a number of factors, including battery chemistry, size, and age. Manufacturers will express the amount of energy that a battery can hold in watt hours.

For instance a 100 watt hour power station holds enough power for an electronic that uses 10 watts for 10 hours. Or for an electronic that uses 100 watts for one hour. However, keep in mind that the power station itself is using a fair chunk of that power to actually work. My testing above shows how much power you can expect to get out of different power stations in two different scenarios. Check this specification for the portable power station you are considering and compare it to your energy needs before making a final decision.

Warranty

With proper care, today’s portable power stations can last as long as a decade or more. But, from my experience with testing the best solar generators, there are a couple of things that can go sideways. The most common issue for campers will be draining the battery over the course of a long weekend, and then forgetting to charge it. If you’re thinking of purchasing a portable power station for home backup, you can also run into issues with the power station draining, and eventually emptying, over time. Draining a battery and then failing to recharge it will eventually damage the battery.

Less Critical Considerations for the Best Portable Power Stations

Weight

Generally speaking, power stations with more watt hours and more voltage potential will be heavier. If portability is a key consideration for you, aim for a smaller unit rather than a larger one.

Recharge Time

Increasingly power stations are advertising lightening fast recharge times. While I did test this capability to see if it lined up with manufacturer specifications, I think it should be low on your priority list when you are choosing a portable power station. There are very few instances where a recharge time of one hour versus two hours is going to matter all that much. Focus instead on actual watt hour potential and price.

Unit Power Loss

Portable power stations leak energy over time. If you plan to use your power station primarily for overlanding or camping this is not an important issue: just top it off before you head out the door. However, if you plan to power up your power station and then stash it in the garage until you need it, then this is a more important issue.

Ports

All the power stations in this test have separate on and off switches for the different types of ports, which is helpful in conserving the overall power of the battery. In my experience, it’s very rare that you will use all the available USB or AC ports, as these power stations are really only designed to power one large appliance (like a refrigerator) or a handful of smaller devices like a phone or a laptop.

The reality is that if you’re going to need to plug in more laptops or phones into a power station than there are ports for, odds are you are going to need more than one power station (or a single unit that is outside the scope of “portable”). More ports also can mean more ambient power loss from the power station itself, so there is economy in having less rather than more. However, if those specifications are particularly important to you, here is a rundown of the products included in this story.

Apps

I have used the associated apps in previous tests, but did not include it in my evaluation here. This is because apps take up a surprising amount of energy from the power station, in my experience, as much as leaving the AC port on. Since this is a portable power station, you likely have it either with you in the room, or tent or campervan, and can access the main panel directly. I recommend not bothering with them.

Waterproof and Dustproof Ingress Protection (IP) Ratings

Most people don’t need to worry about water or dust — after all, your power station likely lives inside your home, garage, or van, perhaps making an appearance on a shady picnic table while you get some work done on an especially nice day. But, if you do plan on taking your power station out of doors and then leaving it there when conditions turn inclement, pay close attention to the waterproof and dust-proof ingress protection (IP) rating. Reference this chart to check whether a device’s IP rating matches your needs.