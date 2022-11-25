We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’re in the market for a rifle, shotgun, or handgun, we found great Black Friday deals on them. Bookmark this page and check back often because we’ll keep it updated with the latest deals on in-stock guns.

Black Friday Deals on Rifles

Get $90 off a Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope Combo at Cabela’s. Now $799.99

Get $50 off a Savage Arms 110 VSX Hunter XP with a Vortex Diamondback Scope at Cabela’s. Now $749.98.

Save $150 on a Savage Axis II XP, one of the best budget hunting rifles, it’s now just $349.98.

Black Friday Deals on Handguns

The Springfield Prodigy is in stock and on sale at PSA. This double stack 1911 is one of the most sought after handguns of 2022 and here’s a chance to get one at a great deal. It’s only $1,499 during PSA’s Black Friday Sale.

Guns.com has a package deal on the Springfield Armory Hellcat. You save $90 on a package that includes a Hellcat, 5 magazines (1) 11-round mag, (2) 13-round mag, (2) 15-round mags, and a range bag. Read our full review of the Hellcat if you’re not sure if it’s the one for you.

PSA has the Shadow Systems MR920 Combat, one of the best handguns, 9mm pistol in stock and on sale for $679.99.

The Shadow Systems XR920 Foundation is on sale at PSA for $599.99, $200 off the normal price.

The Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm pistol without a manual safety is on sale at PSA for $449.99, a $100 savings.

PSA has Glock 19X Gen 5s on sale for $589.99, a $210 savings.

$100 off a Walther PDP Semi-Auto Pistol. Now $549.98

Black Friday Deals on Shotguns

Cabela’s has the Beretta A300 Ultima for 13 percent off. It’s now $799.98.

Black Friday Deals on Ammo

Cabela’s Club Members can get Herter’s 9mm ammo for 30 cents a round. $30 for a 100 pack.

Guns.com is offering free shipping on ammo orders over $125.

PSA has a lot of ammo on sale including .223 Remington, 9mm, and .22 LR.

Black Friday Deals on Used Guns

Get 10 percent off all certified pre-owned guns at Guns.com.

Brownells Black Friday Discount Codes

Brownells is doing daily discount codes, and we’ll keep this page updated with their latest Black Friday codes.

Codes Below Expire 11/25/22 at 11:59 p.m.

$45 off orders of $225 or more with code: BF45OFF

Get 15% off orders of $600 or more with code: BFSAVE15

More Black Friday Deals

