That’s why there are three things you need to bring to every gun range: hearing protection, eye protection, and common sense. As avid hunters and shooters, we’ve put hundreds of ear pro models to the test. Here are the best Black Friday deals on ear pro that we’ve found so far.

Deals on Electronic Ear Pro

Active hearing protection uses both passive and electronic protection. The advantage is that the external microphone and internal speakers allow shooters to hear normally—keeping situational awareness—while blocking hearing damaging audio levels.

Save 35 percent on Peltor Sport Tactical 500.

This was our top pick for indoor shooting ranges when we tested to find the Best Shooting Ear Protection of 2024.

The muffs have a nice seal on them, and they effectively reduce noise, even in loud indoor ranges.

Save 15 percent on Walker’s Silencer BT 2.0

Walker’s Silencer BT 2.0 earned the title “Best In-Ear Protection.”

These ear buds strike a great balance of price, performance, and features.

Save 20 percent on Gloryfire Bluetooth Shooting Ear Plugs

Seamlessly connects to your smartphone so you can stay connected while protecting your hearing.

These ear buds “feature an ergonomic design with optional sizes of ear tips that conform to your ears’ contours, preventing discomfort and fatigue during extended sessions.”

Deals on Passive Ear Pro

Passive hearing protection uses foam or specialized material to create a barrier that protects your ears.

Save 45 percent on SureFire EP4 Sonic Defenders

SureFire EP4s earned our “Best Ear Plug” title.

This relatively minimalist ear pro is comfortable enough to wear all day and provide everything you need from a good set of ear plugs.

Save 20 percent on Walker’s Razor Earmuffs

Walker’s are an ear pro classic. We named these “Best for All-Day Comfort” in our ear pro showdown.

The padded headband, soft ear cups, and scant weight make these ear pro incredibly comfortable.

Other Notable Deals

Save 33 percent on Gloryfire Shooting Ear Plugs

Save 60 percent on ProCase Noise Reduction Ear Muffs

Save 40 percent on Peltor Standard Tac 100Save 35 percent on Walker’s XCEL Digital Electronic Muff