Black Friday Deals on Fire Pits: Save on Solo Stove, Breeo, and More

Humans have been gathering around a fire since the stone age. Whether you’re at deer camp or in a suburban backyard, nothing compares to the cozy feeling of gazing into a roaring fire. Outdoor fire pits make the perfect setting for swapping hunting stories, toasting marshmallows, or just hanging out with friends. Modern fire pits come in a huge variety of forms, from sleek, gas-fired built-ins to sturdy cooking cauldrons to simple elevated containers, and many of them are on sale at highly discounted prices just in time for the holiday shopping season. We scoured the internet to help you save some serious cash with this list of the best Black Friday deals on fire pits.

Save $50 on the Solo Stove Yukon

In our humble, yet accurate opinion, this is the best smokeless fire pit on the market today. It is the perfect size for groups of four to six people and cleans up effortlessly. Solo Stove also offers tons of accessories for the Yukon so you can really up your backyard cooking game.

Save 38 Percent on BioLite FirePit+ Outdoor Smokeless Wood and Charcoal Burning Firepit and Grill

This one comes with a rechargeable fan with multiple speeds so you can fine-tune your fire. You can even control it remotely via Bluetooth. The pit itself fits up to four logs and radiates heat outward. The kit includes a grill grate and a removable fuel rack so you can also fill it with charcoal.

Save $160 on Breeo X19 Firemaster Bundle

If you’re interested in wood fire cooking and want one of the best smokeless fire pits, you can’t go wrong with this bundle from Breeo. You can use the kettle hook to hand a cast iron Dutch oven or the included kettle. The side plate griddle is great for a quick sear or cooking away from the flame, and the grill is ideal for cutting that signature wood-fire char. Now with a price tag of just $900 it’s a surefire way to make your holiday season merry and bright.

Breeo Live-Fire Pizza Oven is $128 Off

Sturdy, durable, and massively fun, this backyard wood-fire pizza oven is an awesome accessory to your Breeo smokeless fire pit. Start a fire in your Breeo X24, X30, or Luxeve fire pit and once you have a bed of hot coals, top the pit with this oven.

Tabletop Fire Pt Bowl is 58 Percent Off

If you want to bring the backyard fire pit inside, this a great way to do it. Fill this minimalist concrete container with a high-percentage isopropyl alcohol to create a clean-burning bonfire indoors. Use it to create an indoor s’mores bar or as a flickering light source that’s brighter and more interesting than a candle.



BALI OUTDOORS Wood Burning Fire Pit is 50 Percent Off

We love this one so much that we named it the “Best Wood-Burning Fire Pit” in our list of top outdoor fire pits. This steel wood-burning fire pit, which includes a handy grilling grate, poker, and log rack. The grill swivels out of the way when you just want to enjoy the blaze, and a latticed outer ledge provides space for cooking and roasting supplies.

Other Notable Black Friday Fire Pit Deals

Save 33 percent on Outland Living Firebowl 893

Save 57 percent on Duraflame 19.5″ Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit

Save 20 percent on Natural Expressions 32-Inch Fire Pit

Save 30 percent on Red Mountain Valley 19-Inch Smokeless Fire Pit

Save 20 percent on Onlyfire Outdoor Propane Fire Pit