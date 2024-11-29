Black Friday Alert: My Favorite Fleece Is on Massive Discount

By Laura Lancaster

Posted 3 Hours Ago

woman wearing the Beyond Alpha Aura fleece

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Beyond sent me a sample of their Alpha Aura fleece to check out about a year ago, and I don’t know that I’ve taken it off since. It is, simply put, the perfect layer. It keeps me warm in situations where a puffer jacket would be overkill, but breathes like a champ whenever I work up a sweat. It’s my go-to for everyone from running in the shoulder seasons to heading to the grocery store. Despite this near constant use, it basically looks like new, which is a testament to the quality Beyond puts into the gear the produce.

Beyond Alta red parka
The Beyond parka is a light, mobile, and excellent all-around coat for extreme cold. Tyler Freel

And if you need something heftier, check out Fairbanks-based staff writer Tyler Freel’s pick for the best winter jacket for extreme cold: the Beyond Allta

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 
Laura Lancaster Avatar

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.