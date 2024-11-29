Black Friday Alert: My Favorite Fleece Is on Massive Discount

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Beyond sent me a sample of their Alpha Aura fleece to check out about a year ago, and I don’t know that I’ve taken it off since. It is, simply put, the perfect layer. It keeps me warm in situations where a puffer jacket would be overkill, but breathes like a champ whenever I work up a sweat. It’s my go-to for everyone from running in the shoulder seasons to heading to the grocery store. Despite this near constant use, it basically looks like new, which is a testament to the quality Beyond puts into the gear the produce.
And if you need something heftier, check out Fairbanks-based staff writer Tyler Freel’s pick for the best winter jacket for extreme cold: the Beyond Allta
The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.