First Look: Browning Packable Puffer Jacket

It’s easy work up a sweat hiking to your glassing point or stand. In chilly temps, that sweat is going to make you colder once you’ve stopped moving. That’s when it’s nice to have a lightweight puffer jacket in your pack. Throw it over your base layer and sit for much longer in complete comfort. I’ve been testing the Browning Packable Puffer Jacket to find out just how packable it is and how well it integrates into my layering system. Here’s what I think so far.

Browning Packable Puffer Jacket Specs

Weight: 1 pound, 3.9 ounces (measured)

Packed Size: 10 x 6 inches (measured)

Polyester micro-ripstop fabric

PrimaLoft Silver down blend (650 fill power) with fluorocarbon-free down water-repellent treatment

Handwarmer pockets

Silvadur odor management

Testing the Browning Packable Puffer Jacket

I hate being cold. It doesn’t matter if I’m striper fishing in February, hunting turkeys in April, or sitting in a treestand in October. So I’m usually packing a hoodie or light jacket even in marginal temps, and that’s where the Browning Packable Puffer Jacket shines. It’s not going to keep you warm in the negatives or be your primary piece of insulation in winter. But it is easy to pack as a light layer for added comfort.

A bass boat on plane can turn a mild morning chilly very quickly. That’s why when I went out to test rods, reels, and baits with OL contributor Pete Robbins this spring, I wore the Packable Puffer during our early morning run. As the sun got high I stowed it in my tackle bag and it was out of the way for the rest of the trip. I also wore it this spring during early morning archery practice sessions with temps in the mid 40s. It didn’t restrict my movement or get in the way of my bowstring, a huge plus for archery hunting.

The Browning Packable Puffer Jacket stuffed into its built-in pouch. Scott Einsmann

I think the jacket is perfect when you’re active in the 40-degree range and stationary from 50 to 70 degrees. It would also work well as a mid-layer under a shell. While not the intended design, but a welcomed bonus, I’ve also found that the Packable Puffer makes for a great pillow — whether you’re sleeping on a plane or on the ground.

What the Browning Packable Puffer Jacket Does Best and Where it Can Improve

The Browning Packable Puffer Jacket is a versatile layer that packs up small. It’s not as quiet as the Browning Hydro Fleece and there are packable down jackets on the market with more fill power and half the weight.

Final Thoughts

When you go from steep climbs to long sits, it’s a good idea to have a layer in your pack. The Browning Packable Puffer is a good option to fill that role and it makes for a nice everyday jacket.