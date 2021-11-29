With a few hours remaining in Cyber Monday there’s still time to grab some of the best deals of 2021. We’ve culled the list of Cabela’s Cyber Monday deals to the best still available. You’ll find fishing reels, scopes, guns, boots, coolers, and smokers at great prices. Several items have already sold out, so if you see something you want, don’t delay in adding it to your cart.

The Best Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals

A 150 Round Box of Winchester USA Forged Handgun Ammo 9mm for $49.97

Save 13% off 9mm practice ammo. With the Cyber Monday sale it’s now just .33 cents a round. That’s almost pre-pandemic pricing.

Cabela’s Cyber Monday: $120 off a Abu Garcia Revo MGX Baitcast Reel

An Abu Garcia MGX baitcast reel in the high speed gear ratio, 8:0:1, usually runs $350. It’s a premium price for a top-end reel. But, during Cabela’s Cyber Week sale, you can buy it for $249.97. That’s $120 in savings you can put toward more fishing gear. Here are more details on the Abu Garcia MGX.

Abu Garcia MGX Specs and Features

Gear ratios: 6:4:1 or 8:0:1

Ball Bearings: 10+1

Max Drag: 17 pounds

Weight: 5 ounces

Line Capacity: 12/120

Braid Capacity: 30/115

Magnesium alloy frame

Low-friction Ti-coated line guide

Lube port for easy maintenance

Carbon handle with flat EVA knobs

Cabela’s Cyber Monday: $100 off a Vortex Viper PST Rifle Scope

If you’re in the market for a precision rifle scope under $1,000, the Vortex PST is a great option. The 6-24X will usually run you $600, but you can buy it for $500 during the Cabela’s Cyber Week sale. It’s a great scope to get started in long-range rifle or precision 22 competitions. But, it’s important to note that this is the Gen I PST, not the Gen II. If you have the budget to spend another $400 to get the Gen II, I think it’s worth the upgrade. If you’d rather put that extra money into ammo or your rifle, then jump on this sale. Here are more details on the scope.

Vortex Viper PST Specs

Magnification: 6-24X

Second Focal Plane

Objective Size (mm): 50mm/SFP

Model Number: PST-624S1-A

Description: Second Focal Plane

Eye Relief: 4 inches

Reticle: EBR-1/MOA

FOV: 17.8 feet to 5.1 feet

Tube Size: 30mm

Savage 110 Ultralite on Sale at Cabela’s

Trimming pounds off your hunting rifle is a luxury that gets better with each mile hiked. The Savage 110 Ultralite has a PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped barrel that trims the weight to a scant six pounds. The 110 Ultralite isn’t just light. It’s also built for accuracy. Some accuracy enhancing features include a button-rifled barrel with an 11-degree crown, adjustable stock, Savage’s AccuTrigger, and a blueprinted action. During Cabela’s Cyber Week sale, you can get this rifle for $140 off its normal price. Here are more details on the Savage 110 Ultralite.

Specs and Features

PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped barrel that’s threaded 5/8 x 24”

Takes AICS pattern magazines

Adjustable stock

Adjustable trigger

Fluted bolt

Cartridges: 6.5 Creedmoor, .280 Ackley Improved, .270 Winchester, .300 Winchester Short Magnum, 6.5 PRC, .28 Nosler,

Barrel Length: 22 to 24 inches

Gun Weight 5.8 to 6 pounds

Save $500 on Browning Citori

The 16-gauge is back baby, and you’re not going to find a better deal on one than this. Cabela’s is running a screaming hot deal this black Friday on the Browning Citori Gran Lightning in 16-gauge and all wingshooters should take note. The Citori is an iconic over/under shotgun line (it turned 50 years old this year) that upland hunters and target shooters have fully embraced.

This version comes with Grade V/VI, satin-finished walnut stock, a gold-plated single selective trigger, steel receiver, hammer ejectors, top tang barrel selector/safety, and ivory bead front sight.

Browning Citori Gran Lightning Specs and Features

Gauge: 16

Gun Weight: 7 pounds, 5 ounces

Barrel: Gloss blued, 28-inch, ventilated rib

Chamber: 2-3/4″

At $2,199, this is about as affordable as a new Citori Gran Lighting gets. This is still a serious investment, but a Citori is the kind of shotgun that you shoot for a lifetime and then pass on to your kids.

Save $240 Browning Maxus Wicked Wing

f you’re in the market for a new waterfowl shotgun, here’s your chance to save $240 on a Browning Maxus Wicked Wing Edition, which takes the proven gas-operated Maxus platform and gives it a good-looking, weather-impervious makeover.

The Wicked Wing Edition is made for waterfowl hunting in the worst conditions, with a burnt-bronze cerakote finish and fully chromed bore. It also utilizes extended Invector-Plus choke tubes that feature a waterfowl “band” design and Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Blades camo.

LaCrosse Alpha Agility Waterproof Hunting Boots

The Lacrosse Alpha Agility boots are my favorite early-season rubber boots. If it’s above 40 degrees, I’m wearing these boots. During Cabela’s Cyber Monday sale, you can get them for $40 off, bringing the price to $99.97. Even though you might want a heavier insulated boot for hunting right now, it’s a good idea to scoop up the Alpha Agility boots during Cyber Monday, so you have them for summer scouting and early season hunting.

$100 off a FOXPRO Fusion Predator Call

If you’ve been holding out for a good deal on an electronic caller, it’s going to be tough to beat $100—or 25%—off the FOXPRO Fusion system at Cabela’s. This is a high-tech, effective remote-operated game call that comes with 100 sounds and can hold up to 1000.

The call itself features variable sound and pitch speakers and can connect to external speakers for additional volume as well. The digital remote is easy to operate and program, allowing you to customize your calling routines.

More Cabela’s Cyber Monday Deals

Save $50 on a Pflueger Supreme XT spinning reel. Now just $99.97.

Save $300 on a Humminbird HELIX 9 CHIRP fishfinder and chart plotter.

Cabela’s thermals and base layers on sale for 25% off.

Need new jeans? Denim is on sale for up to 39% off today.

