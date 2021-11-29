If you’ve been holding out for a good deal on an electronic caller, it’s going to be tough to beat $100—or 25%—off the FOXPRO Fusion system at Cabela’s. This is a high-tech, effective remote-operated game call that comes with 100 sounds and can hold up to 1000.

The call itself features variable sound and pitch speakers and can connect to external speakers for additional volume as well. The digital remote is easy to operate and program, allowing you to customize your calling routines.

FOXPRO Fusion Specs and Features

TX-1000 remote featuring LCD display

Stores up to 1000 sounds

Dual amplified speakers

FOXBANG automatically switches to pre-programmed sound when you shoot

FOXFUSION allows you to mix two different sounds simultaneously

If you’ve been waffling on an electronic caller, now’s the time to buy.