Save $200 on an Ascend Sit-on-Top Kayak

If you haven’t signed up for a Cabela’s Club membership yet, this is a darn good reason. Right now, you can get this awesome Ascend 10T Sit-on-Top Kayak fishing package complete with an enhanced seating system, a tournament paddle, and a heavy-duty kayak crate for just $499 with a club membership — that’s a $220 discount. Non-club members can still get a good price with a $70 discount.

Ascend 10T Kayak Features

Desert Storm exterior color

Custom-crafted tunnel hull design for stability, solid tracking, and ease of paddling

One-piece rotomolded hull construction

2 flush-mounted rod holders

Die-cut EPDM foam gaskets for flush-mounted rod holders to virtually eliminate water intrusion

Fore and aft performance grip handles (2)

Threaded and sealed drain plug

The Ascend 10T kayak has a tunnel hull design for enhanced maneuverability and a stable platform for standing and fishing. This kayak also sports an open design that’s optimized for accessories and provides unique storage opportunities.

Interior Features

Adjustable foot braces

Non-skid cushioned flooring

Black powder-coated interior side carrying handles

Enhanced seating system

Deluxe removable seating system with friction-lock bungee hold-downs

Midship, deep molded drink holder/storage

Quick-rest paddle holders

Dash flat with one 12-foot accessory rail and gunnel flats with two 16-foot accessory rails

Open bow design

Four bow and four aft powder-coated steel D-rings for more secure storage

Flat casting deck with non-skid foam mat

Open cockpit design for flexibility in cargo management

Large cockpit catch-all tray

Weathertight deck plate storage with tethered lid

1.5 inch fore, midship, and aft scupper drains, six total, with six plugs

The updated seating system has friction-lock bungee hold-downs and an ergonomic form factor for greater comfort. The seat is also removable, so you can bring the seat onshore at the end of the day and for cleaning.

Integrated weatherproof storage provides a secure place to stow gear, and quick-connect D-ring bow and stern attachments and three rails accept practically any rail-mounted accessories.

The kayak also features adjustable foot braces, a dual flush-mounted rod holder with rod leash eyelets, six scupper drains with plugs, and bow and stern carrying handles; it weighs in at 55 pounds without accessories or seat.

This package also includes the Ascend Tournament Kayak Paddle, with a lightweight shaft and rubber drip rings that help keep your hands dry when using it. The paddle’s 18.2 x 6.9-inch fiberglass-reinforced nylon blades have a handy tail fin lure recovery hook and it weighs in at 2.5 pounds.

Ascend Tournament Kayak Paddle Features

Lightweight fiberglass paddle shaft

Rubber drip rings help to keep hands dry while paddling

Lure retrieval hook on tail fin

Last but not least is the Ascend Heavy-Duty Kayak Crate — yeah, it looks like a milk crate, but this kayak-specific crate made of high density plastic lets you haul heavy gear or attach accessories, and you can use it practically anywhere for all kinds of things.

Specifications