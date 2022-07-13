Cabela’s Sale On Ammo, Trail Cams, Rod Combos, Gun Safes, and More
Cabela’s is running a sale on hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear. You’ll find deals on trail cams, rod combos, gun safes, and ammo—yes, ammo in stock and on sale. Here are the best deals we found:
Ammo
Save 9 percent on Federal American Eagle Syntech Handgun Ammo in .40 S&W
Save 5 percent on Blazer Brass 9 mm Handgun Ammo
Save 7 percent on Winchester USA White Box Bulk Ammo – 5.56x45mm NATO
Save 37 percent on Winchester Super-X Rifled Slug Shotgun Ammo
Save up to 12 percent on Frontier Cartridge Centerfire Rifle Ammo (.223 Remington and 5.56x45mm NATO)
Save up to 13 percent on Sig Sauer Elite Performance V-Crown Handgun Ammo
Optics
Save $70 on Sig Sauer ROMEO MSR Red Dot Sight
Save up to 57 percent on Cabela’s CX Pro HD Spotting Scope
Rod and Reel Combos
Save $30 on Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo
Save $50 on Bass Pro Shops Extreme XML Baitcast Combo
Save $40 on Abu Garcia Vengeance Baitcast Combo
Gun Safes
Save $60 on Bulldog Magnum LED Quick Vault Pistol Vault
Trail Cams
Save $30 on Tactacam Reveal XB Cellular Trail Camera
Hearing Protection
Save up to 28 percent on Howard Leight Impact Sport
