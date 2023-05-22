Cabela’s Memorial Day Sale: Deals on Fish Finders, Tents, Grills, Yeti Coolers, and More
Cabela's is having a huge Memorial Day sale on tents, grills, smokers, backpacks, coolers, fish finders, and more.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and if you like to spend time outdoors that means it’s time for camping, fishing, and boating. Cabela’s is having a huge sale on everything you need to have fun this summer. Here are the best deals we’ve found:
Memorial Day Sale on Coolers
Save 10 percent on Yeti Tundra Coolers when you use your Cabela’s Club Card.
Save $45 on an Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler
Coleman Reunion 54 Quart Steel Belted Matte Cooler in White Truffle is $35 off
Save 10 percent on the Orca 12-oz. Whiskey Barrel Tumbler
Cabela’s Memorial Day Sale on Tents and Camping Gear
Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 8-Person Tent is $125 off at $374.98 (This tent won “best overall” in our 8-person tent test)
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller is 28 percent off at $17.98
Osprey Aether 55 Backpack is $75 off at $224.98
Osprey Ariel 55 Backpack for Ladies is $75 off at $224.98
Memorial Day Deals on Grills and Smokers
Cabela’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill is $20 off
Save $50 on a Cabela’s 4-Burner Gas Griddle
Save $100 on a Masterbuilt 40” Digital Charcoal Smoker
Save $250 on a Weber Genesis E-325S Three-Burner Propane Grill
Save $100 on LoCo Cookers 36” SmartTemp 3-Burner Griddle
Save $50 on a Weber Q 1200 Portable Tabletop Propane Grill
Fishing Rods, Reels, and Fish Finders on Sale
Save $1,200 on a Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 126sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo with GT54 Transducer
Save 39 percent on a Lowrance HOOK Reveal 7 Fish Finder
Save $30 on Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Spinning and Baitcasting Rods
Save $30 on a Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Baitcasting Reel