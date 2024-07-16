Crazy Deals On GPS Watches

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The best watches will now not only tell you the time, but they’ll track your route, help you find your way back home, monitor your heart rate and even solar charge. While a GPS watch might seem, at first glance, like overkill for the woods, a good one can literally save your life. We tested watches from some of the top brands to help you narrow down your options. And now many of our top picks are on great deals today with Amazon Prime Day.

Garmin

The Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar adventure smartwatch is solar powered and has up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. It allows you to preload Topo maps, is compatible with other Garmin devices, and has accurate GPS mapping. It’s rugged and durable. We ranked it our best overall GPS watch. Buy it today on sale for 31% off at $550.

We ranked the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar as the best GPS watch for hunting. It has almost unlimited power in solar mode, incident detection and is water resistant up to 100 meters. It’s 45% off for $220.

The Forerunner 255 has music, a long-lasting battery and GPS, among other features. It’s also 45% off at $220.

SUUNTO

The SUUNTO 5 Peak smartwatch came in as our top backpacking watch because it weighs only 39 grams, has an easy-to-use app for backcountry hikes and is regularly under $300. Today it’s even cheaper at $135.

For an even better deal on a higher-end watch, check out the SUUNTO 9 Peak Pro. It fully charges in an hour, features 97 sport modes and includes weather alerts and even avalanche maps. It’s now 55% off and selling for $249.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers the sleek design popular with Apple lovers, provides metrics on all your workouts, alerts emergency services if you crash hard or fall and tracks your sleep and heart rhythms. It’s 28% off and selling today for $310.