Deals on gifts for dads

There’s still time to take care of Dad this holiday season, and Bass Pro Shops still has awesome deals. Here’s a few ideas to help lighten your last-minute shopping burden.

Every dad can use a Leatherman, and this Bass Pro exclusive version of the Leatherman Rebar will fit his bill as a daily carry multi-tool. And right now, it’s on sale for $16 off.

The Rebar has the iconic boxy shape of the OG Pocket Survival Tool and is built around a set of powerful needle-nose pliers with wire cutters with removable 154Cm steel blades and a bolt grip channel. The tool also includes a 2.9-inch clip-point straight-edge knife blade, a sheepsfoot serrated knife blade, as well as another wire cutter, wire stripper, electrical crimper, wood saw, metal file, two screwdrivers, a phillips screwdriver, awl with thread loop, can opener, bottle opener, and an 8-inch ruler. Pick up this super stocking stuffer for under $65!

Specs:

Weight: 6.7 ounces

Corrosion resistant DLC

Coyote Tan main frame

Powerful needle-nose pliers w/bolt grip

Removable steel wire cutter blades

Two 420HC steel knife blades

17 useful tools in one

Tool locking system

Stainless steel

Includes sheath

You don’t realize how much you use a flashlight that you always carry, until you start carrying one every day. You can give that gift to dad with the Streamlight Wedge XT EDC Flashlight, on sale for 12% off right now.

This slim-line rechargeable flashlight operates in two modes, a 500-lumen high mode and a 50-lumen low mode. In low, the light can run for up to 11 hours on a full charge. On high, it projects a 28-meter beam when you really need to light up the night. A push-button tail switch makes one-handed operation simple and intuitive. It recharges with a USB-C port and the body is made of rugged anodized aluminum, so it’s light and built to last. It features a pocket clip and paracord loop, all for just $79.

Specs:

Length: 4.25 inches

Weight: 2.62 ounces

2 light modes: 500-lumen High Mode and 50-lumen Low Mode

Runs up to 11 hours on a full charge in Low Mode

Maximum beam distance of 87 meters

Ultra compact

Rechargeable through USB-C

Waterproof charge port

Tactical push-button tail switch

Rugged anodized aluminum construction

Pocket clip

This thing is fun and it’s actually really good at killing flies. The Bug-A-Salt 3.0 is the latest edition of a favorite in-the-house hunting arm. Use the pump to compress a spring that operates an air cylinder, and then blast a spray of table salt up to 3 feet. To us it’s a pinch of salt, to a fly and similar sized creepy crawlies, it’s Armageddon, and it’s 20% off.

This newest update features a cross-bolt safety, a redesigned trigger, and a Partridge sight. It also has a stronger spring and a remodeled hopper that’s easier to load. Plus, it doesn’t need batteries. Grab one for just $39.

Specs

Cross-bolt safety and redesigned trigger

Patridge sight allows pinpoint accuracy

Shoots less than a pinch of ordinary table salt

Deadly to 3′, even on in-flight insects

Non-toxic salt is safe for kids and pets

No batteries required