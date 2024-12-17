Deals on Gifts for Dads

Snag these last minute gifts for dads

By Dave Maccar

Posted 2 Hours Ago

Deals on gifts for dads

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

There’s still time to take care of Dad this holiday season, and Bass Pro Shops still has awesome deals. Here’s a few ideas to help lighten your last-minute shopping burden. 

Leatherman Rebar Multi-Tool

Every dad can use a Leatherman, and this Bass Pro exclusive version of the Leatherman Rebar will fit his bill as a daily carry multi-tool. And right now, it’s on sale for $16 off. 

The Rebar has the iconic boxy shape of the OG Pocket Survival Tool and is built around a set of powerful needle-nose pliers with wire cutters with removable 154Cm steel blades and a bolt grip channel. The tool also includes a 2.9-inch clip-point straight-edge knife blade, a sheepsfoot serrated knife blade, as well as another wire cutter, wire stripper, electrical crimper, wood saw, metal file, two screwdrivers, a phillips screwdriver, awl with thread loop, can opener, bottle opener, and an 8-inch ruler. Pick up this super stocking stuffer for under $65!

Specs:

  • Weight: 6.7 ounces
  • Corrosion resistant DLC
  • Coyote Tan main frame
  • Powerful needle-nose pliers w/bolt grip
  • Removable steel wire cutter blades
  • Two 420HC steel knife blades
  • 17 useful tools in one
  • Tool locking system
  • Stainless steel
  • Includes sheath

Read Next: Best Multi Tools

Streamlight Wedge XT Everyday Carry Flashlight

You don’t realize how much you use a flashlight that you always carry, until you start carrying one every day. You can give that gift to dad with the Streamlight Wedge XT EDC Flashlight, on sale for 12% off right now.

This slim-line rechargeable flashlight operates in two modes, a 500-lumen high mode and a 50-lumen low mode. In low, the light can run for up to 11 hours on a full charge. On high, it projects a 28-meter beam when you really need to light up the night. A push-button tail switch makes one-handed operation simple and intuitive. It recharges with a USB-C port and the body is made of rugged anodized aluminum, so it’s light and built to last. It features a pocket clip and paracord loop, all for just $79. 

Specs:

  • Length: 4.25 inches
  • Weight: 2.62 ounces
  • 2 light modes: 500-lumen High Mode and 50-lumen Low Mode
  • Runs up to 11 hours on a full charge in Low Mode
  • Maximum beam distance of 87 meters
  • Ultra compact
  • Rechargeable through USB-C
  • Waterproof charge port
  • Tactical push-button tail switch
  • Rugged anodized aluminum construction
  • Pocket clip

Bug-A-Salt 3.0 Black Fly Edition Salt Gun

This thing is fun and it’s actually really good at killing flies. The Bug-A-Salt 3.0 is the latest edition of a favorite in-the-house hunting arm. Use the pump to compress a spring that operates an air cylinder, and then blast a spray of table salt up to 3 feet. To us it’s a pinch of salt, to a fly and similar sized creepy crawlies, it’s Armageddon, and it’s 20% off.

This newest update features a cross-bolt safety, a redesigned trigger, and a Partridge sight. It also has a stronger spring and a remodeled hopper that’s easier to load. Plus, it doesn’t need batteries. Grab one for just $39.   

Specs

  • Cross-bolt safety and redesigned trigger
  • Patridge sight allows pinpoint accuracy
  • Shoots less than a pinch of ordinary table salt
  • Deadly to 3′, even on in-flight insects
  • Non-toxic salt is safe for kids and pets
  • No batteries required

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.