The new EOTech Vudu 1-10×28 FFP riflescope is just one example of the dozen-plus low-power variable optics that we’re seeing from as many brands at SHOT Show 2022. The new Vudu configuration is a versatile optic that’s well-suited for an AR, carbine, or traditional bolt-action hunting rifles. With its wide field of view at the 1x magnification, the scope is designed for rapid shot transitions, while higher magnifications allow you to make precise holdover shots at medium-range targets.
EOTech Vudu 1-10×28 FFP Specs and Features
- Magnification: 1-10x
- Focal Plane: First
- Tube Diameter: 34mm
- Objective Lens: 28mm
- Illuminated: Yes
- Battery Type: CR2032
- Overall Length: 10.6 inches
- Weight: 21.3 oz
- Eye Relief: 1x: 3.27–3.90 inches / 10x: 3.35-3.62 inche
- Field of view at 100 yards: 1x: 116.6 ft / 10x: 11.7 ft
- MSRP: $1,799
The Vudu 1-10×28 FFP available in your choice of three different reticles. All have a bright center illumination for fast target acquisition and transitions. As with all Vudu riflescopes, this configuration is built on a rigid aircraft-grade aluminum tube with a hard-anodized finished. The Vudu sports push-pull locking elevation turrets and a capped windage turret, which are adjustable in either .25 MOA or .1 MIL increments. The riflescope is waterproof, shockproof, and fog-resistant, and it’s covered by EOTech’s lifetime warranty.
Video by Tanner Denton