The new EOTech Vudu 1-10×28 FFP riflescope is just one example of the dozen-plus low-power variable optics that we’re seeing from as many brands at SHOT Show 2022. The new Vudu configuration is a versatile optic that’s well-suited for an AR, carbine, or traditional bolt-action hunting rifles. With its wide field of view at the 1x magnification, the scope is designed for rapid shot transitions, while higher magnifications allow you to make precise holdover shots at medium-range targets.

EOTech Vudu 1-10×28 FFP Specs and Features

Magnification: 1-10x

1-10x Focal Plane: First

First Tube Diameter: 34mm

34mm Objective Lens: 28mm

28mm Illuminated: Yes

Yes Battery Type: CR2032

CR2032 Overall Length: 10.6 inches

10.6 inches Weight: 21.3 oz

21.3 oz Eye Relief: 1x: 3.27–3.90 inches / 10x: 3.35-3.62 inche

1x: 3.27–3.90 inches / 10x: 3.35-3.62 inche Field of view at 100 yards: 1x: 116.6 ft / 10x: 11.7 ft

1x: 116.6 ft / 10x: 11.7 ft MSRP: $1,799

The Vudu 1-10×28 FFP available in your choice of three different reticles. All have a bright center illumination for fast target acquisition and transitions. As with all Vudu riflescopes, this configuration is built on a rigid aircraft-grade aluminum tube with a hard-anodized finished. The Vudu sports push-pull locking elevation turrets and a capped windage turret, which are adjustable in either .25 MOA or .1 MIL increments. The riflescope is waterproof, shockproof, and fog-resistant, and it’s covered by EOTech’s lifetime warranty.

Video by Tanner Denton