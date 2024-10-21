Save Nearly $700 on Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 LiveScope Ice Fishing Bundle

Share







The hard water is coming. Be ready to go anywhere and make the most of your time on the ice with the full power of the latest sonar tech with this crazy deal on a Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 9-inch LiveScope Ice Fishing bundle from Bass Pro Shops that saves you more than $650.

Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 LiveScope Ice-Fishing Bundle Specs and Key Features

Specs Sonar Type: 2D/Down scanning/side scanning

Screen Size: 9 inches

GPS Included: Yes

Color: Black

Dimensions: 13.8 x 12.2 x 13 inches

Weight: 26.9 pounds

Water Rating: IPX7

Touchscreen: Yes, with keyed assist

Display Type: WSVGA, TN

Display Size: 7.8 x 4.5 x 9 inches

Display Resolution: 1024 x 600 pixels Maps & Memory Data Cards: 32 GB microSD card

Waypoints: 5,000

Track Points: 50,000

Tracks: 50 saved tracks

Navigation Routes: 100

Build-In Auto Guidance+: Yes — download via ActiveCaptain app

Garmin Navionics+ Inland & Coastal: Yes Sensors GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

BEIDOU

Built-In Reciever (10Hz)

NMEA 2000 Compatible

Supports WAAS

Supports Multi-Band, Multi-Constellation GPS

This bundle, specifically designed for the ice, has everything, including an ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotter, a LVS32-IF transducer, a GLS 10 sonar module, an ice fishing pole mount, and a tilt mount. The powerful fish finder/chart plotter combination displays on a vivid 9-inch touchscreen with keyed assist. Garmin’s menus are intuitive and you can usually set everything up without looking at the manual, but if you want to do it the right way, one of those is included, too.

That means you can get going fast without a huge learning curve, at least for the software. If you’re new to fishing with forward- and down-facing sonar, it will take a little time to get dialed in, but the LiveScope tech is a serious upgrade in sonar capability for the average ice angler. It’s the same proven technology the pros use to win bass competitions on all kinds of water. And, by seeing how fish react to your tactics in real time, you’ll learn more about what works and what doesn’t, faster.

Sonar

The LiveScope system has two distinct sonar modes. LiveScope Down shows sonar images of what’s below the ice so you can watch fish respond to your jig. Then, there’s LiveScope Forward, which gives anglers a real-time 200-foot view all around them and below the ice with the included transducer and swivel-pole mount. This mode allows you to find schools of fish and pick your spots wisely, so you waste less time drilling and spend more time fishing. Plus, the transducer cable is designed to remain flexible, even in freezing conditions.

Navigation

On the navigation side — the Garmin Navionics+ maps are preloaded and include exceptional detail of more than 23,000 lakes in the United States. There are plenty of customization options — once you get everything dialed in, you can create custom pages that combine sonar, flasher, and map views all at once on the display.

Garmin Navionics Vision+

Topo 100K

Standard Mapping

Garmin Quickdraw Contours

Bundle

The carrying case is also pretty thoughtfully designed, with straps and a handle that’s big enough to use with gloves, making the unit easy to transport from hole to hole. This bundle is ice-fishing specific, but it’s a tremendous deal while it lasts. Sale Price: $2,199.97

Battery Type: SLA, 12ah

Bag Size: XL

Included Transducer: LiveScope System with LVS32-IF

Transducer Holding Feature: Pole Mount

