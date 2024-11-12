Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Smartwatch: 20% Off at Cabela’s

Share







A GPS watch is one of those luxury items that you want, but worry you won’t use enough to justify the price tag of a good one. Well, I’m here to tell you that if you get a good one, you will use it. Right now, you can get a crazy good deal on a top-of-the-line Garmin GPS watch at Cabela’s. And, if you already have one, now’s the time of year to look for great deals on gifts for people on your list.

Save Hundreds on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Multisport GPS Smartwatch

Sale Price: $799.99 – $899.99

Scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens

Heat resistant

Shock Resistant

Water Resistant

Large display lets you see your stats at a glance

Preloaded sports apps for tracking workouts

Wrist-based heart-rate monitor

Pulse Ox2 monitors your body’s oxygen intake

Uses GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for navigation

Altimeter, barometer, and 3-axis compass

Smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and custom apps from Connect IQ

Long-lasting rechargeable lithium battery

Built-in LED flashlight

Advanced sleep monitoring

Multisport

This watch does everything you could possibly need it to do across tons of outdoor activities, and it’s built rugged enough to put up with any punishment you can dish out.

You can wear and use it for up to 37 days without charging the internal battery, and the scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens extends that battery life even further. The watch body meets military standards for heat-, shock-, and water-resistance and the 1.4-inch display is 18 percent larger than the older Garmin fenix watches.

Training

You can elect to use more traditional button controls, or you can activate the new touchscreen interface that makes accessing the watch’s functions simple and fast. The fenix 7X comes preloaded with apps for trail running, cycling, swimming, skiing, and more, plus there’s a plethora of additional apps you can download from the Garmin store.

A built-in wrist-based heart-rate monitor keeps track of the effort you’re exerting, while the Pulse Ox2 monitors your body’s oxygen absorption and respiration, plus it even tracks your hydration level.

The Body Battery monitor lets you know when your body needs a break so you can rest when you need it to optimize performance. That’s all great for when you’re prepping for a mountain hunt, but what about in the field?

Backcountry

In the backcountry, you’ll be guided by the watch’s Multi-GNSS support that uses GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo to precisely track your location anywhere on the planet. Download the TopoActive maps, available for any location around the world, and you’ll never have to guess about navigation again. The watch also includes a built-in altimeter, barometer, and a three-axis compass.

It also has a built-in LED flashlight in the watch body. That might sound goofy, but you have no idea how often you will use a small, powerful flashlight that’s on your wrist at all times until you wear one for a while. Then, wear a watch without one. You will miss it.

And if you’re picky about your watch band or like to change it often, the fenix feature’s Garmin’s QuickFit watch band system that allows you to swap bands in seconds with no tools at all. It’s kind of amazing how simple and effective the system is, especially if you’ve ever dealt with those spring bars used by traditional watch bands.

You can also connect the watch to your smartphone via the Garmin Connect app, and it does all the things smartwatches do while allowing you to adjust all the settings on the watch from your phone. There’s a ton of other features — the point is, this is a pretty excellent wrist-mounted computer and GPS tracker for a great sale price.

