Get $100 off a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Red Dot Sight

Right now, at Cabela’s, you can save $100 on one of the best pistol red dots out there: the Leupold DeltaPoint Pro.

This versatile red dot is available with either a 2.5 MOA or a 6 MOA red dot reticle and a matte black or dark earth housing; it’s perfect for use on a handgun, rifle, or even on a shotgun, either tactical or turkey.

The DeltaPoint Pro features Leupold’s Motion Sensor Technology that automatically activates the reticle when the sight detects motion. You pick up the gun, and the red dot is on — no fumbling for tiny buttons with gloves on in the predawn light. It also turns itself off after it’s been still for 5 minutes, saving battery life.

The lens exterior is treated with the company’s DiamondCoat for abrasion resistance and durability as well as assisting with light transmission. More light means more brightness, clarity, and contrast for a better sight picture. The overall optical quality on this red dot is excellent for any application, and the aiming point is bright. The large 6 MOA dot allows for speedy target acquisition, especially while shooting steel at the range.

The battery on this unit (CR 2032) lasts for about 1,600 hours of use, but when you do have to change it, the compartment is convenient and easy to access without tools. The coin-slot windage and elevation adjustments have 60 MOA of travel; they adjust in 1 MOA clicks and provide excellent tactile feedback.

The metal shield that surrounds the sight adds a bit of weight, but it also adds durability. This is a red dot built for the field, not just the range, and you can get one at a solid discount while this sale lasts. Sale Price: $349.99

DeltaPoint Pro Features

Motion Sensor Technology – auto on/off

DiamondCoat lens treatment

Adjustable for windage and elevation

Lightweight aluminum housing

Spring steel shroud

Waterproof tested

DeltaPoint Pro Specs