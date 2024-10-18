Get $100 off a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Red Dot Sight

The DeltaPoint Pro has a large window, bright dot, a great feature set, and it's on sale

By Dave Maccar

Posted on Oct 18, 2024 2:30 PM EDT

When it comes to getting lead on steel and paper quickly, no sight performed better in the test than the Leupold DeltaPoint Pro 6 MOA. Its large, bright dot and exceptional optical clarity make it a no-brainer for this kind of shooting.

Right now, at Cabela’s, you can save $100 on one of the best pistol red dots out there: the Leupold DeltaPoint Pro.

This versatile red dot is available with either a 2.5 MOA or a 6 MOA red dot reticle and a matte black or dark earth housing; it’s perfect for use on a handgun, rifle, or even on a shotgun, either tactical or turkey. 

The DeltaPoint Pro features Leupold’s Motion Sensor Technology that automatically activates the reticle when the sight detects motion. You pick up the gun, and the red dot is on — no fumbling for tiny buttons with gloves on in the predawn light. It also turns itself off after it’s been still for 5 minutes, saving battery life. 

The lens exterior is treated with the company’s DiamondCoat for abrasion resistance and durability as well as assisting with light transmission. More light means more brightness, clarity, and contrast for a better sight picture. The overall optical quality on this red dot is excellent for any application, and the aiming point is bright. The large 6 MOA dot allows for speedy target acquisition, especially while shooting steel at the range. 

The battery on this unit (CR 2032) lasts for about 1,600 hours of use, but when you do have to change it, the compartment is convenient and easy to access without tools. The coin-slot windage and elevation adjustments have 60 MOA of travel; they adjust in 1 MOA clicks and provide excellent tactile feedback. 

The metal shield that surrounds the sight adds a bit of weight, but it also adds durability. This is a red dot built for the field, not just the range, and you can get one at a solid discount while this sale lasts. Sale Price: $349.99

DeltaPoint Pro Features

  • Motion Sensor Technology – auto on/off
  • DiamondCoat lens treatment
  • Adjustable for windage and elevation
  • Lightweight aluminum housing
  • Spring steel shroud
  • Waterproof tested

DeltaPoint Pro Specs

  • Magnification: 1X
  • Color: Matte Black or Dark Earth
  • Reticle: 2.5 MOA Dot or 6 MOA Dot
  • Size: 1.8 inches
  • Weight: 2 ounces
  • Eye relief: Unlimited
  • Objective Lens Size: 20mm
  • Brightness: 8 settingsBattery Life: 1,600 hours
  • Battery: CR 2032

