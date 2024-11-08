Get a LoCo Cookers Kettle Charcoal Grill and Smoker for Under $200

Share







You can’t spend everything on gear dedicated to getting meat for the freezer, because, at some point, you have to actually cook it. And lucky for you, you stumbled on this oustanding limited time deal from Bass Pro Shops on the LoCo Cookers Kettle Charcoal Grill. It comes with a cart and the company’s SmartTempt technology for just $199.97 — that’s $300 off the retail price.

Save $300 on a LoCo Cookers Kettle Charcoal Grill and Smoker

The LoCo Kettle is a classic kettle-style charcoal grill that is great for smoking, searing, and everyday grilling. For smoking, LoCo’s SmartTemp system allows for completely hands-off operation with precise temperature. It works for grilling, too, so you don’t have to open the lid any more than necessary.

All you have to do is start the charcoal burning and set the desired cooking temperature anywhere between 225 and 450 degrees. The grill does all the rest, maintaining that temp automatically.

Under the hood you’ll find 350 sq. inches of cooking area with a 22.5-inch heavy-duty stainless steel cooking grate. That’s just the right size — plenty of space to handle a full-blown cookout, and compact enough for tailgates and hunting camps.

The body of the kettle is made of porcelain-coated steel — the lid and the bowl — and features a lid lock, easy-to-adjust damper, and a starter tray for charcoal starter cubes or wood chips for smoking.

The oversized fire bowl holds up to 5 pounds of charcoal briquettes or 4 pounds of lump briquettes — the same goes for wood chips or chunks.

A removable stainless steel deflector plate that fits below the cooking grate offers precision indirect cooking. The grill/smoker also includes an easy-to-use ash collection system, a steel cart with a large fold-down side shelf, utensil holder, push handle, and large wheels.

Don’t miss this crazy clearance deal so you can start smoking what’s in your freezer all winter long and yours can be the house with the good grill come spring. Plus, you can get free grill assembly at any Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store for free! Ask your local store for details!

LoCo Cookers Kettle Charcoal Grill with Cart and SmartTemp Features