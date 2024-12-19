Get a TenPoint Crossbow Package for Under $1,000

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Lancaster Archery Supply has a great deal on the USA-made TenPoint Turbo S1. It normally sells for $1,400, but you can get it for just under $1,000 on sale.
Save $400 on the TenPoint Turbo S1 Crossbow Package
I’ve tested a lot of TenPoint crossbows and all of them have been easy to cock and had excellent build quality. One of my favorites for the money is the Venom-X, which retails for $1,100. It shoots a respectable 390 fps and was accurate in testing. The Turbo S1 is a little faster, more compact, and cheaper than the Venom-X. So it’s a great buy with this sale. You basically get TenPoint quality for Wicked Ridge pricing.
Read Next: Best Crossbows
TenPoint Turbo S1 Specs
- Length: 31″
- Axle-to-Axle: 11″ uncocked, 7.2″ uncocked
- Power Stroke: 11
- Draw Weight: 220 lbs
- Mass Weight: 7.3 lbs
- Speed: 400FPS
- Color: Vektra Camo
- Includes: RangeMaster 100 Scope, ACUslide Cocking and De-Cocking System, 3 Pro Elite 400 Carbon Arrows, Integrated String Stop System, Sentry Bowhanger, Quiver
- ACUslide (patented) Cocking & De-Cocking System: Provides silent cocking and safe de-cocking
The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.