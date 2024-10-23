Get Federal Champion Brass 9mm Ammo for Under $14 per Box of 50

By Dave Maccar

Posted on Oct 23, 2024 2:18 PM EDT

Range time is important, especially when it comes to pistol shooting. Most would agree that among all the shooting skills one can acquire, handgun proficiency is something that has to be regularly maintained. That’s a long way of saying “if you don’t use it, you lose it,” and an even longer way of saying you should get to the range more. But, the truth is, range sessions are expensive. This excellent deal on Federal Champion Brass 9mm Luger range ammo is sure to help with that problem.

Save 15% on Federal 115-Grain FMJ 9mm Ammo

Right now, you can save 15% on 50-round boxes of Federal 115-grain FMJ 9mm ammo made especially for high-volume shooters. If you’re a Cabela’s Club Member, you can get 26% off for a price of $13.98 per box.

That’s a real deal that will lead to a whole lot more punched targets, and hopefully better groups. And high quality Federal components means you’ll be running mags through your handgun or pistol caliber carbine instead of dealing with malfunctions.  

Federal Champion Brass is loaded with top notch brass cases and primers along with clean burning powders, which means guns build up less residue and fouling after a dozen or so magazines — and that means less time inhaling Ballistol after you get home from the range. 

Plus, since these loads use quality cases, you’ll have 50 more additions to the brass bucket for your press at home or for your favorite shooting buddy who reloads.

Keep your pistol skills sharp and dispel that bank-account range guilt by stocking up on this excellent 9mm range ammo while this sale lasts.

Federal Champion Brass 9mm Luger Specs: 

  • Cartridge: 9mm Luger
  • Bullet Weight: 115 grain
  • Bullet Type: FMJ
  • Bullet Jacket: Brass
  • Quantity: 50 rounds
  • Velocity: 1,180 fps

