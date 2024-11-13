Glock Pistol Magazines: Save Up to 30% at Cabela’s

When prices drop on the most versatile and prolific handgun mags on the market, you know it’s a great time to make a purchase. Right now, Cabela’s is offering up to 30% off the retail price on Glock magazines for most Glock models. And if you have a pistol caliber carbine that accepts Glock mags, the mags with the big round counts are on sale, too! 

There are an array of mags Cabela’s is offering (see below), from flush fit 17-round G17 mags in black, olive drab green, or flat dark earth, to 10-round compliant magazines for popular Glock models, and the higher capacity 33-round mags, which are also available in all three colors. They even have coyote brown mags for all you peanut butter G19X fans out there. 

These genuine Glock mags are made from a rigid metal tube that’s encased in the company’s proprietary polymer. These mags have proven to be as tough as factory Glocks themselves with a reputation for feeding reliably throughout their lifespan. All mags include a round-count indicator on the rear face of the magazine body and a standard factory baseplate, which is super easy to swap out. 

G22, G35, G40S15 RoundsBlack
G23, G40S13, 10 RoundsBlack
G279, 10 RoundsBlack
G30, G4510, 9 RoundsBlack
G426 RoundsBlack
G4410 RoundsBlack
G436 RoundsBlack
G43X, G4810, 6 RoundsBlack
G17, G19, G26, G34, G4533 RoundsBlack, OD Green, FDE
G17, G3410 RoundsBlack
G17, G3417 RoundsBlack, OD Green 
G17, G34 Gen 517 RoundsBlack
G1910 RoundsBlack
G1915 RoundsBlack, OD Green, FDE
G19 Gen 515 RoundsBlack
G19X17, 19 RoundsCoyote Tan
G2610, 12 RoundsBlack
G2113 RoundsBlack
G3213 RoundsBlack
G2222 RoundsBlack
G3311, 9 RoundsBlack
G3115 RoundsBlack
G389 RoundsBlack
G396 RoundsBlack

Even if you have your magazine setup squared away for the guns you currently own, it never hurts to have a few extra — and you never know, there might be a new gun waiting for you under the tree next year. Wouldn’t it be nice to already have mags for its first range day? 

