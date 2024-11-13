Glock Pistol Magazines: Save Up to 30% at Cabela’s

Share







When prices drop on the most versatile and prolific handgun mags on the market, you know it’s a great time to make a purchase. Right now, Cabela’s is offering up to 30% off the retail price on Glock magazines for most Glock models. And if you have a pistol caliber carbine that accepts Glock mags, the mags with the big round counts are on sale, too!

There are an array of mags Cabela’s is offering (see below), from flush fit 17-round G17 mags in black, olive drab green, or flat dark earth, to 10-round compliant magazines for popular Glock models, and the higher capacity 33-round mags, which are also available in all three colors. They even have coyote brown mags for all you peanut butter G19X fans out there.

These genuine Glock mags are made from a rigid metal tube that’s encased in the company’s proprietary polymer. These mags have proven to be as tough as factory Glocks themselves with a reputation for feeding reliably throughout their lifespan. All mags include a round-count indicator on the rear face of the magazine body and a standard factory baseplate, which is super easy to swap out.

Glock Magazines Now on Sale

G22, G35, G40S 15 Rounds Black G23, G40S 13, 10 Rounds Black G27 9, 10 Rounds Black G30, G45 10, 9 Rounds Black G42 6 Rounds Black G44 10 Rounds Black G43 6 Rounds Black G43X, G48 10, 6 Rounds Black G17, G19, G26, G34, G45 33 Rounds Black, OD Green, FDE G17, G34 10 Rounds Black G17, G34 17 Rounds Black, OD Green G17, G34 Gen 5 17 Rounds Black G19 10 Rounds Black G19 15 Rounds Black, OD Green, FDE G19 Gen 5 15 Rounds Black G19X 17, 19 Rounds Coyote Tan G26 10, 12 Rounds Black G21 13 Rounds Black G32 13 Rounds Black G22 22 Rounds Black G33 11, 9 Rounds Black G31 15 Rounds Black G38 9 Rounds Black G39 6 Rounds Black

Even if you have your magazine setup squared away for the guns you currently own, it never hurts to have a few extra — and you never know, there might be a new gun waiting for you under the tree next year. Wouldn’t it be nice to already have mags for its first range day?