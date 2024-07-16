Gear Survival Gear

Goal Zero Power Banks, Generators and Solar Panels on Prime Day Sale

Save big on these portable power sources on Amazon

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 7:57 AM EDT

Goal Zero Power Bank

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Goal Zero is one of the leading portable power generation companies, and some of their top products are available on Amazon’s Prime Day for 30% off. Whether you’ve been thinking of investing in a portable or need to add to your family of solar chargers, check out these deals.

Prime Day Deals On Goal Zero

Goal Zero Nomad 50 solar charger travels well with its four panels and ability to pack easily in your car. Get it for $175.

Goal Zero New Sherpa 100AC power bank will quickly charge devices on the go. It’s almost $100 off now, on sale for $210.

Goal Zero Nomad 20 solar charger shoves in a bag or pack to generate solar power on the go. Snag it for $105.

Goal Zero Venture 75 portable charger packs a punch for the price. It’s available now for $84.

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.