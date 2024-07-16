Goal Zero Power Banks, Generators and Solar Panels on Prime Day Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Goal Zero is one of the leading portable power generation companies, and some of their top products are available on Amazon’s Prime Day for 30% off. Whether you’ve been thinking of investing in a portable or need to add to your family of solar chargers, check out these deals.

Prime Day Deals On Goal Zero

Goal Zero Nomad 50 solar charger travels well with its four panels and ability to pack easily in your car. Get it for $175.

Goal Zero New Sherpa 100AC power bank will quickly charge devices on the go. It’s almost $100 off now, on sale for $210.

Goal Zero Nomad 20 solar charger shoves in a bag or pack to generate solar power on the go. Snag it for $105.

Goal Zero Venture 75 portable charger packs a punch for the price. It’s available now for $84.