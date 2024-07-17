Great DeWalt Power Tools Prime Day Deals

Start your home improvement projects with the right tools

DeWalt Hammer Drill

The DeWalt name in power tools is as ubiquitous as the brand’s yellow and black color schemes. The company’s tools are high quality and affordable. Right now they’re even more affordable with Prime Day deals.

Get the DeWalt 20V XR hammer drill kit and tool connect for $347.

Get the DeWalt Laser Level for $156.

Get the DeWalt LED rechargeable work light for $59

Get the DeWalt 20V Max 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw with brake for $132

Get the DeWalt 20V Max cordless reciprocating saw for $184

