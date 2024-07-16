Gear

Hot Marmot Amazon Prime Day Deals

Check out these sales on Marmot rain coats, puffers and more

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 11:27 AM EDT

Marmot Men’s Precip Eco Rain Jacket

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Marmot is known for its waterproof jackets and puffers, but most of the company’s outdoor clothes are worth checking out. And Amazon Prime Day has pants and coats for up to 67% off. We found the best deals and break them down for you here.

Rain Jackets

Men’s GORE-TEX Minimalist Rain Jacket is lightweight and breathable. It’s also 30% off for $154.

Women’s and Men’s Precip Eco Waterproof Rain Jackets packs small and is 30% to 45% off in a variety of colors.

Puffers

Men’s Guides Down Puffer is 700-fill and water resistant. It’s between 50% and 67% off depending on the color.

Women’s Montreaux Full-Length Down Puffer is also 700-fill and hangs just above your knees. It’s 62% off.

Women’s Echo Featherless Puffer is a down-alternative mid-layer with a hood and is 62% off in select colors.

Mid-Layer Jacket

Men’s Rocklin Full-Zip Jacket is a great mid-layer fleece and is 30% off.

Women’s Rocklin Full-Zip Jacket is up to 62% off depending on the color.

Men’s Alsek Jacket is a crazy deal on a softshell for $72.

Pants

Men’s Arch Rock Pant has UPF protection, is lightweight and breathable and on sale for $38.

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.