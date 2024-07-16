Hot Marmot Amazon Prime Day Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Marmot is known for its waterproof jackets and puffers, but most of the company’s outdoor clothes are worth checking out. And Amazon Prime Day has pants and coats for up to 67% off. We found the best deals and break them down for you here.

Rain Jackets

Men’s GORE-TEX Minimalist Rain Jacket is lightweight and breathable. It’s also 30% off for $154.

Women’s and Men’s Precip Eco Waterproof Rain Jackets packs small and is 30% to 45% off in a variety of colors.

Puffers

Men’s Guides Down Puffer is 700-fill and water resistant. It’s between 50% and 67% off depending on the color.

Women’s Montreaux Full-Length Down Puffer is also 700-fill and hangs just above your knees. It’s 62% off.

Women’s Echo Featherless Puffer is a down-alternative mid-layer with a hood and is 62% off in select colors.

Mid-Layer Jacket

Men’s Rocklin Full-Zip Jacket is a great mid-layer fleece and is 30% off.

Women’s Rocklin Full-Zip Jacket is up to 62% off depending on the color.

Men’s Alsek Jacket is a crazy deal on a softshell for $72.

Pants

Men’s Arch Rock Pant has UPF protection, is lightweight and breathable and on sale for $38.