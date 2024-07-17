Marmot Tents on Prime Day: Up to 48% Off

Find great deals on Marmot tents for 2, 3 and 4 people

Posted on Jul 17, 2024 12:48 PM EDT

The Marmot Catalyst is the best upgrade.

The Outdoor Life team tested some of the most popular budget tents to help you choose one that doesn’t run you close to $1,000. Testers then narrowed it down including a Marmot tent that is even more affordable. Check it out along with another tent from the iconic outdoor brand. All Prime Day sales end today.

We picked the Marmot Catalyst Tent as the best upgrade because of its durability, multiple pockets and two doors. The one con was its slightly higher price point, which isn’t a problem today. Grab the 3-person version for $144 today.

The Marmot Crane Creek tent is 30% off. The 3-person tent is $192 and the 2-person tent is $150. Add a footprint for $28.

