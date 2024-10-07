Save $450 on a Minn Kota Terrova Trolling Motor

Share







Put your bass boat on autopilot and expand your solo fishing capabilities with this incredible deals on a Minn Kota Terrova trolling motor.

The shining asset of this motor is the built-in GPS system, which allows you to concentrate on fishing as your boat follows the contours of a productive piece of structure without the need to adjust your heading. And if you want to stay put, you can activate the i-Pilot system to hold position in the perfect location for working a bait, as it automatically resists wind, waves, and currents. And with the Jog feature, you can move your boat 5 feet in any direction.

The GPS also features Drift Mode, which combats current and wind by automatically adjusting speed and direction. Dodge Mode lets the user quickly switch from auto navigation to manual steering to get around waves and structures. Then, auto-nav can resume without resetting the route. And with the AutoPilot system, just point the motor in the direction you want to go, switch the system on, and it will hold fast to that heading, auto-correcting for wind and waves.

Minn Kota has also updated its Follow-the-Contour functionality to allow for better LakeMaster and CoastMaster integration to stay on course. The Terrova has out-of-the-box connectivity to Hummingbird via the One-Boat Network with all necessary adapters. Also, through the One-Boat Network App, the user can control everything from the trolling motor and shallow water anchors to the Hummingbird head units.

