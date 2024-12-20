Pick Up a Gerber StrongArm Camp Knife for Under $70

Share







The Gerber StrongArm Camp Knife makes this an instant campground must-have. The full-tang 420HC high-bevel plaid-edge blade makes this a finely honed general-use knife. Take hold of the grippy diamond-texted, glass-filled handle to make easy work of cutting tasks. The sheath is compatible with the original StrongArm sheath system. Secure your blade via its lanyard hole. This Gerber knife is suited for ambidextrous use and is resistant to corrosion.

Save $20 on a Gerber StrongArm

The Gerber StrongArm fixed blade knife is simple, rugged, and effective. That’s why it’s been one of the knife company’s flagship blades for so many years. A newer iteration of the knife, the StrongArm Camp Knife, is an excellent, all-purpose, fixed blade knife that you can pick up from Bass Pro Shops for less than $70 right now.

The knife features a full-tang 420HC blade with a high bevel and a plain edge — that means it’s super simple to sharpen and hone in the field without any special tools. With an overall length of 8.98 inches and a blade length of 4.1 inches — a bit shorter than the original — the knife is extremely controllable and close to the dimensions of a bushcraft knife, but it could absolutely make a solid field dressing knife.

The diamond-textured, grippy handle is made of glass-filled nylon, so it provides a good grip even when wet and is robust enough to put up with anything you can throw at it. Plus, the light grey color makes it easy to spot on the ground or in brush.

This version of the StrongArm features the same sheath system as the original, which allows you to carry the knife in a variety of ways, from a belt, to MOLLE webbing, to lashed to the strap of a chest rig or a backpack.

Gerber StrongArm Camp Knife Specs

Overall length: 8.98 inches

Blade length: 4.1 inches

Overall weight: 4.8 ounces

Length: 8.98 inches

Weight: 4.8 ounces