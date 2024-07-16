Prime Day: EDC Knives Under $50

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve tested dozens of the best EDC knives and some of my favorite blades are on sale for under $50. Here are my top picks

Prime Day Deal on the CJRB Pyrite

The Pyrite is one of my favorite knives for the money because of its slicey blade and snappy action. You can get it for 20% off on Prime Day, which drops the price to $40. An add on deal, but not a Prime Day deal, is the new CJRB Pyrite-Light, which is on sale for $30. I just got one of the Lights in for testing and it lived up to the Pyrite name.

A quick video shot during testing showing the Pyrite’s action and cutting.

CIVIVI Cachet is 50% off

Talk about value for dollar. You get an inset lock, great flipping action, and contoured G10 scales for $50.

Vosteed Raccoon for 20% off

OK this one isn’t under $50 — it’s $55. But, it’s a heck of a great knife with a crossbar lock, ultem scales, and a thinly ground blade.

CJRB Mica is 20% off

It’s like they Pyrite, but smaller, and it’s on sale for $40.

CJRB Ekko is 43% off

I like the knives above as EDC knives because they’re slim handles make them easy to carry. But the Ekko is a great option if you’re using your knife for a lot of hard cutting tasks or in the outdoors. It has nicely contoured handles, much liked you’d find on a fixed blade. It’s still think enough to EDC though. For deployment it has a front flipper and a Spydie hole.