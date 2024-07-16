Prime Day Deals On Pelican Cases: Up to 30% Off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Pelican cases are made to keep valuables like guns and camera equipment safe, and they work. These cases will not only keep what matters away from water or other damage, they’re also made to lock and keep people out. Quality hard cases can be expensive, so it’s worth checking out these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Pelican Cases

Pelican Vault Long Case: This case holds two full-sized rifles, has padlock holes reinforced with metal, a gasket that seals against moisture and dust and latches that operate smoothly. It won our award for best hard rifle case. It’s $159

Pelican Vault V100 Hard Case: This small-but-mighty case is perfect for a pistol, camera or other piece of gear that needs to be protected. It’s now $40

Pelican Vault Pre-Cut Foam Pistol Case: Never worry about your pistol again when it’s safely locked away. The V300 that holds four or five pistols is $111, and the V100 that holds a single pistol is $60.

Pelican 1660 Case with Foam: Buy this case when you need to keep a variety of lenses, cameras, guns or other valuables safe and away from moisture or dust. The foam inserts are customizable for whatever you need. It’s currently 20% off at $398.