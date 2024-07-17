Prime Day Deals on Zero Drop Shoes

Score big with these Amazon Prime Day deals on running shoes

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Jul 17, 2024

Altra Lone Peak

The Outdoor Life team asked seven testers to log hundreds of miles running in zero-drop shoes to pick the best ones for you. The result is a tailored list of the top zero-drop shoes, or shoes that place your feet on level ground. Four of the final choices are on sale today with Amazon Prime Day.

Xero Shoes

The Men’s Scrambler is 30% in select sizes. Our reviewer noted its ideal minimalist design, wide fit and balance of protection.

Altra

Get the men’s Lone Peak All-Weather running shoe for 42% off. This shoe ranked at the top of the list because of its wide foot bed, no arch support, and lower stack height.

The Olympus 2 road running shoe is 20% off and took our award for the most cushioned zero-drop shoe.

Merrell

Get the men’s Trail Glove 6 for up to 45% off if you’re thinking about entering the barefoot running space.

