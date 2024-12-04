Save 36% on a Penn Spinfisher VI from Cabela’s

Share







If you haven’t spent all of your holiday budget on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you might want to check out this sweet sale at Cabela’s on the Penn Spinfisher VI spinning reel for up to 36% off.

This saltwater spinning reel, the sixth in a long product line that has been consistently popular, is a workhorse.

Penn introduced the Spinfisher 700 in 1961, and you’ll still occasionally see these iconic green fishing reels on the beach. These were simplistic and made of relatively few parts when compared to today’s spinning reels,” wrote John Skinner in Outdoor Life’s review of the Spinfisher VI as a surf reel. “Amazingly, Penn still offers American-made Spinfisher 704Z and 706Z reels that are not significantly different from the originals.

“The reason Penn still makes these is because they remain a solid choice for reels that have to stand up to the rigors of surf fishing. When they went off the market for a time around 15 years ago, their price on eBay surged to more than four times what they cost new at the time, and twice what the new ones can be purchased for today.

The Spinfisher VI features a full metal body and sideplates that keep the CNC gear System in precise alignment, while the IPX5 Sealed design keep saltwater at bay. The oversized bail wire nearly eliminates the potential for failures in the heat of a fight, and the 2500-5500 models feature an automatic bail trip.

The Spinfisher VI, like previous models. Features a sealed drag system with premium HT-100 drag washers.

“These are serious surf reels at a very reasonable price. They’ll keep the water out and the gearing will withstand heavy use on quality fish in currents and challenging surf,” Skinner says of the Spinfisher VI. “The drag will stop anything you’re likely to hook from the beach. These features that make for such a good surf reel also make the Spinfisher VI one of the best fishing reels for boating and kayak applications, where you expect the reel to see splashing and spray and get knocked around while having to subdue strong fish.

“Penn Spinfisher VI reels, like their original Spinfisher predecessors, could be considered the Jeeps of spinning reels. They’re tough, dependable, and have been getting the job done in challenging environments since Penn introduced the Spinfisher 700 60 years ago. Their most impressive aspect may be that you can buy one, add a $500 surf rod, and still spend less than what many other surf reels cost today.”

Penn Spinfisher VI Features and Specs

Full metal body and sideplates

CNC Gear technology

IPX5 Sealed body and spool design

Sealed drag system

HT-100 carbon fiber drag washers

Oversized bail wire

Line capacity rings

Superline spool

Metal body and sideplate

Spinfisher VI 4500 Specs (other models on sale have slightly different specs):

Gear ratio: 6.2:1

6.2:1 Inches per turn: 40

40 Weight: 12.5 ounces

12.5 ounces Drag material: HT-100

HT-100 Max drag: 20 pounds

20 pounds Bearings: 5+1 sealed stainless steelSeal rating: IPX5