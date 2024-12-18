Save $40 On This Portable, Folding Cabela’s Deluxe Shooting Bench

Share







Getting $40 off this Cabela’s brand Deluxe Shooting Bench is a darn good deal while it lasts. The ability to be able to plop a sturdy, tricked out shooting bench in any field on anywhere on the range is pretty cool, and it sounds expensive — but it ain’t so. At least not with this deal.

Get a Portable Shooting Bench for $160 on Sale

This full-sized portable bench features a 34 x 22.5 inch bench surface with plenty of room for your long gun, accessories, and ammo. The steel frame has a corrosion-resistant finish with the non-metal parts made of 600-denier material with a raised edge to catch spent brass and to keep other accessories from rolling off with recoil.

The removable V-rest fully rotates 360 degrees, so it’s good to go for left- or right-handed shooters, or if you practice with your weak side (like you should).

The seat is adjustable, sliding back and forth so you can get on the gun right.

The whole frame folds down into a 10 x 60 inch package so it’s easy to transport, plus, it sets up in a few seconds. The bench also features an accessory pocket for ammo and other sundries, and an integrated carry handle. The whole thing weights in at just over 37 pounds. That’s a whole lot of shooting bench versatility for less than $160.

Cabela’s Deluxe Shooting Bench Features

Durable 600-denier material

Raised edge

Ambidextrous

Adjustable seat

Padded chest protector

Folding powder-coated steel frame