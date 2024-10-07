Winchester 9mm “White Box” Ammo Is on Sale for Nearly Half-Off

This practice ammo is on sale for under a quarter per round

By Dave Maccar

The only way to maintain your handgun skills is to train. And, poor you, that means more range time. These days, even short range sessions can get expensive, which is why this deal on Winchester 9mm 115-grain white box target ammo is way too good to pass up. You can get 40% off on 50-round boxes of 9mm FMJ in this online only deal while supplies last, which means more time on the firing line and more money in your pocket heading into the holiday season.

50-Round Box of Winchester 9mm Luger 115 Grain FMJ on Sale for 0.24 Cents per Round

Winchester’s target ammo, known as white box for — you guessed it — the plain white box with red text that the ammo has been sold in for years, is quality range ammo that will be easy on your firearms and provide you with plenty of functionality to hone your skills on paper or steel. It delivers accuracy and controlled recoil with every shot down range. 

This Winchester USA 9mm 115-grain FMJ ammo is a perfect choice for shooters who want affordable, well-made range ammo that won’t have them clearing jams for half their shooting time. And white box ammo is perfect for extended range sessions, because it keeps fouling to a minimum, and has great value on a normal day, let alone during the current sale. Stock up while this epic deal lasts and shoot through the winter and not feel the least bit bad about it.

