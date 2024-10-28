Save $600 on a Vortex Razor HD Angled Spotting Scope

Share







If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a solid spotting scope, wait not longer. Right now, Cabela’s has the Vortex Razor HD 16-48×65 Angled Spotting Scope on sale for $700 — that’s almost half price, or $600 off retail. Heck, at that price, it’s worth picking up even if you don’t really need it as a back-up, loaner, or upgrade.

The Vortex Razor HD 27-60×85 won “editor’s choice” at the 2024 optics test. This lower-magnification version is lighter and ideal for closer ranges or when a wide field of view is a priority. Optically it’s a great spotter, and you don’t have to sacrifice optical performance to save on weight and space.

The angled design lets you keep your tripod legs shorter, which makes the spotter more stable in wind and more comfortable to use for long glassing sessions. The scope itself is perfectly balanced, adding even more stability. The fine focus on this scope is extremely smooth, so you won’t shake the scope much or move it off target when making adjustments.

Where this spotter really shines is in its lenses and coatings. The Razor HD is outfitted with a triplet apochromatic lens system that uses three differently shaped lenses to refocus all visible light to the same focal plane — two of those lenses are HD (high-density extra-low dispersion) glass.

Vortex’s XR anti-reflective coating is multicoated on all air-to-glass lens surfaces and works to enhance light transmission and improve resolution, while the ArmorTek coating is used to protect outer lens surface because it’s hard and resists scratches while shedding oil and dirt.

All that means you get a bright, crisp image, even at long viewing distances, and a scope that doesn’t smudge too often. The scope is O-ring sealed and argon purged for waterproof and fogproof protection.

The Vortex Razor HD is already one of the best values in spotting scopes at regular prices, so you absolutely can’t miss this ridiculous deal.

Features

High-performance, ultra-high-definition spotting scope from Vortex

Triplet apochromatic lens system for crisp, clear views, even at long distances

High-density extra-low dispersion glass

ArmorTek scratch-resistant lens coating

XR anti-reflective coatings

Argon Purged: waterproof/fogproof

Angled Design: lower mounting height, greater stability

Comes with eyepiece cap, objective lens cover, and view-through carry case

