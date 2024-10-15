Save $720 on a Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope

Share







The Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope has every piece of modern rifle shooting and hunting tech you could possible want on board. It combines a ballistics calculator, a rangefinder, and a rifle scope all in a powerful optic that is effective out to 2,000 yards with 5-20X magnification. And right now, you can save a whopping $720 on this high-end piece of hunting gear.

The scope takes a good deal of guesswork out of long shots while still requiring inputs and intelligence from the shooter.

The built-in ballistics calculator will accommodate centerfire rifles, rimfire, muzzleloaders and even slug guns, so you can use it for whatever kind of hunting you’re planning on doing, or every kind. Of course providing electronic scopes are legal where you hunt.

Add the ballistic data for your firearm and load with the Burris Connect app and the scope automatically calculates the exact holdover while estimating wind drift. That date is then displayed in the eyepiece. The Burris X96 reticle then provides a bright red dot that’s easy to pick up in all lighting conditions.

The scope even has an adjustable parallax from 50 yards to infinity. Yes, all these features rely on power, but there’s no recharging cable to keep track of. The Eliminator 5 runs on two AAA batteries, so it’s really simple to carry several extra. This optic also features an internal digital inclinometer and a smart dope card.

But things happen, right? That’s why the traditional reticle and turrets will still work, even if the battery completely fails and you don’t have any spares.

The Eliminator 5 will mount to any Weaver or Picatinny rail directly — no need for scope rings. By eliminating guesswork, this feature-rich optic can help make someone a more effective hunter, and it also cuts down on the number of devices you have to haul around and switch between. Instead of a scope, a laser rangefinder, a Kestrel, and a dope chart, all you need is the Eliminator 5.

Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope Features and Specs