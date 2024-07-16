Save Big on Electric Chainsaws with Amazon Prime Day

We scoured Prime Day to find the best electric chainsaw deals

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 6:09 PM EDT

best battery chainsaws

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Not all chainsaws are the same, and the differences in power and quality can be pretty significant. But the Outdoor Life team has taken on the task of finding some of the best electric chainsaws to help you make the best decision for your needs. Now some of our top picks are on Prime Day sale.

Husqvarna Power Axe 350i is 21% off. We ranked this the best large size electric chainsaw for a bunch of reasons including its on/off feature on the handle and its lightweight. What impressed our tester the most, however, was that the saw cuts with full power until it runs out of battery instead of stalling out partly through cuts as the battery begins to die like some of the others.

The Worx 20V 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw is 35% off and now under $100. It made the cut (barely) on our list of best mini chainsaws because of its low cost. It won’t cut you a cord of firewood, but it will work for light backyard jobs.

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.