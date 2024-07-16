Save Big on Electric Chainsaws with Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Not all chainsaws are the same, and the differences in power and quality can be pretty significant. But the Outdoor Life team has taken on the task of finding some of the best electric chainsaws to help you make the best decision for your needs. Now some of our top picks are on Prime Day sale.

Husqvarna Power Axe 350i is 21% off. We ranked this the best large size electric chainsaw for a bunch of reasons including its on/off feature on the handle and its lightweight. What impressed our tester the most, however, was that the saw cuts with full power until it runs out of battery instead of stalling out partly through cuts as the battery begins to die like some of the others.

The Worx 20V 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw is 35% off and now under $100. It made the cut (barely) on our list of best mini chainsaws because of its low cost. It won’t cut you a cord of firewood, but it will work for light backyard jobs.