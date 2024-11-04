Save on Winchester Hunting Ammo at Cabela’s

Share







If you need to fill your ammo cans with hunting cartridges, now is the time to break the ol’ piggy bank and spend your bullet budget. Right now, at Cabela’s, you can get a 25 percent rebate on select hunting rifle ammunition from Winchester.

Between now and Nov. 30, earn a 25% rebate from Winchester when you purchase boxes of the company’s Deer Season XP, Power-Point, Copper Impact, Ballistic Silvertip, and Expedition Big Game hunting rifle ammo brands!

All you have to do is go buy a qualifying box of ammo from Cabela’s. When you do, just fill out this rebate form from Winchester and send it in with your receipt and the UPC code from your purchase!

There are more than 58 types of hunting ammo that are part of this deal, from .350 Legend Deer Hunter XP to Copper Impact in .308 Win. You will doubtless find something you need.

About Winchester Hunting Ammo

Winchester’s Deer Season XP

Winchester’s Deer Season XP line is the historic company’s cartridge to be specifically developed for deer hunting. The Extreme Point bullet features an oversized impact diameter, which means more impact trauma, better energy transfer, and larger wound cavities for faster knockdown. The bullets also feature a tapered jacket for lethal penetration, a streamlined ballistic profile for flat trajectory, energy retention, and accuracy — along with a large diameter polymer tip for rapid trauma.

Winchester Power-Point

Winchester Power-Point ammo is a classic that has resulted in countless successes for deer and big game hunters everywhere. The field-proven load is dependable and comes in a wide range of calibers and bullet weights. Hunters will likely be filling tags with Power-Point ammo for generations.

Winchester Copper Impact

The Winchester Copper Impact line of ammo was engineered specifically for hunters going after big game. Each round utilizes a tough solid copper expanding projectile that provides more impact trauma on the target animal, better energy transfer, and larger wound cavities for faster and more assured knockdown.

Ballistic Silvertip

The Ballistic Silvertip line of hunting ammo is considered one of the most devastating bullets on big game out there. The polymer tip of each projectile resists deformation, maximizes long-range performance, and promotes expansion. The boattail design enhances accuracy and an alloyed lead core prophecies increased weight retention for deeper penetration. Many, many hunters have come to rely on Silvertips and its available in a host of calibers and bullet weights.

Expedition Big Game

The Expedition Big Game cartridges use tough, deep-penetrating Accubond Long Range bullets for supreme performance on the biggest game. The projectile’s controlled expansion allows it to punch through thick hide and bone before delivering huge knockdown power from a bonded, lead-alloy core. The polymer tip resists deformation and maximizes long-range performance while helping to promote projectile expansion.