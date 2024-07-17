Solid Deals on Men’s and Women’s Hiking Boots

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sorting through dozens of brands and hiking boots can become overwhelming fast. We’ve done the hard work for you and found great deals on boots that protect your feet and keep you moving down the trail.

Columbia

Snag the Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Plus waterproof boot for $67. Our testers reviewed the best men’s hiking boots and and noted this boot for its affordability, waterproofness and range of sizes.

The Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Lighweight Waterproof hiking boot is $51.

Merrell

The Merrell Women’s Moab 3 waterproof boot ranked in our top hiking boots list this year for its breathable mesh and affordability. It’s even more affordable today at $72.

KEEN

Get the Men’s Headout Mid Height Waterproof boot for $81.

The KEEN Utility Men’s Independence 8-inch leather boots are waterproof with composite toe and are $138.

Salomon

For a great Gore-tex boot check out the Salomon women’s Quest Element hiking boot for $153.