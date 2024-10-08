The Best Deals on Coolers for Amazon Prime Day

Upgrade your cooler with one of these tested picks from the gear review team at Outdoor Life.

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 9:39 AM EDT

Open and closed coolers, some with ice inside

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal before purchasing your next cooler, now is a great time to pick one up. We’ve tested everything from the best backpack coolers to the best camping coolers. Here are our top picks this Amazon Prime Day.

RTIC

20% off RTIC Ultra-Light 52-Quart Cooler: Now $168

25% off RTIC Backpack Cooler: Now $127

Coleman

18% off Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Wheeled Cooler: Now $95

IceMule

20% off IceMule Boss Backpack Cooler: Now $300

25% off IceMule Pro Large Collapsible Backpack Cooler: Now $101

50% off IceMule Classic Medium Collapsible Backpack Cooler: Now $42

