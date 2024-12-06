Thermal Scope Deal: AGM Global Vision Rattler TS35-640

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The AGM Rattler series are one of our favorite thermal scopes for the money. The Rattler prices vary with their resolution, and the TS35-640‘s 1024×768 resolution is on the upper end. That means you’ll be able to detect and identify animals well beyond 100 yards. The identification portion of a thermal scope is a huge deal because you’ll want to clearly identify the difference between a coyote and other four-legged animals. The TS35-640 also comes with features modern night hunters look for like WiFi and on-board recording.
Get an AGM Rattler TS35-640 for $2,400
You can save $100 off the Cabela’s list price on the AGM Rattler, which nocks it down to $2,400. Compare that to $2,700, which is the current price on Amazon.
AGM Rattler TS35-640 Specs
- 35mm germanium lens
- 12-micron 640×512 thermal detector
- Sub-35mK sensitivity
- 1750-yd. detection range
- Built-in recording and picture capture
- Wi-Fi hotspot and AGM Connect app compatibility
- Quick-detach mount
- 1024×768 resolution OLED display with picture-in picture capabilities
- Stadiametric rangefinder
- Uses CR123 batteries
- 4.5 hours of continuous battery life
- Waterproof and shockproof
- 2X base magnification
- 8x digital zoom
