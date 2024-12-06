Thermal Scope Deal: AGM Global Vision Rattler TS35-640

Share







The AGM Rattler series are one of our favorite thermal scopes for the money. The Rattler prices vary with their resolution, and the TS35-640‘s 1024×768 resolution is on the upper end. That means you’ll be able to detect and identify animals well beyond 100 yards. The identification portion of a thermal scope is a huge deal because you’ll want to clearly identify the difference between a coyote and other four-legged animals. The TS35-640 also comes with features modern night hunters look for like WiFi and on-board recording.

Get an AGM Rattler TS35-640 for $2,400

You can save $100 off the Cabela’s list price on the AGM Rattler, which nocks it down to $2,400. Compare that to $2,700, which is the current price on Amazon.

AGM Rattler TS35-640 Specs

35mm germanium lens

12-micron 640×512 thermal detector

Sub-35mK sensitivity

1750-yd. detection range

Built-in recording and picture capture

Wi-Fi hotspot and AGM Connect app compatibility

Quick-detach mount

1024×768 resolution OLED display with picture-in picture capabilities

Stadiametric rangefinder

Uses CR123 batteries

4.5 hours of continuous battery life

Waterproof and shockproof

2X base magnification

8x digital zoom