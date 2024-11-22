Save 20% on TriggerTech Diamond Triggers for the Remington 700

Share







The Remington 700 is one of the most popular bolt action hunting rifles in the country, and now you can upgrade your Model 700 trigger for better performance at a discount with this sweet deal on a TriggerTech Diamond Remington 700 Single-Stage trigger from Cabela’s. Right now, you can save 20 percent on this excellent drop-in trigger from TriggerTech with either a pro curved trigger or a flat faced straight trigger for as little as $243.

TriggerTech Diamond Remington 700 Single-Stage Trigger is 20% Off

Pull Weight: 4 to 32 ounces

Housing: 7075 Aluminum (anodized)

Key Components: 440C Stainless Steel

Coatings: PVD Black – PVD stands for Physical Vapour Deposition

Firearm Platform: Remington 700 Clone Actions

Trigger Lever Type: Flat Straight or Pro Curved

Trigger Action: Single Stage

Zero Creep: Yes

TKR Technology: Yes

CLKR Technology: Yes

Overtravel: Sub .010″

Bolt Release: Without

Safety: With (removable)

This model features a zero-creep design with a consistent, crisp break that you would expect from a TriggerTech product that’s intended for competitive shooters and hunters alike. The pull weight is adjustable internally from 4 to 32 ounces in tiny increments so you can get it just right for you.

Five critical components within the trigger are assembled as a matched set, which is how the trigger is able to provide its exceptional lack of creep, short overtravel, and best-in-class reliability.

All TriggerTech Diamond triggers are made with hardened 440C stainless steel internal components to ensure corrosion resistance and an extended service life. And because the trigger doesn’t rely on coatings, polishing, or lubrication of any engagement surfaces for its performance, you can be sure the feel of your trigger won’t change even after sending thousands of rounds downrange.

And since it’s a drop-in model that will work with factory and Remington 700 clone actions, no gunsmithing should be involved at all for installation. This would absolutely make a fantastic holiday gift for the hunter in your family who relies on their tried and true Model 700.

