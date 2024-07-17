Upgrade Your Meat Processing and Cooking with Prime Day Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Processing your own meat, whether that’s a deer, elk, moose or half a cow you bought from local rancher, is satisfying but also hard work. Good equipment makes it easier. We found some great deals on a few of our favorite tools to help upgrade your processing, packaging and even cooking game.

Meat Grinder

Buy the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment if you need a small grinder that fits on your KitchenAid, cleans easily and tucks away in a drawer when you don’t need it. Outdoor Life tested meat grinders and noted this one works great for small jobs like grinding hamburger patties or making meatballs. It’s easy to use and assemble. It’s $75

For even smaller kitchens, consider the LEM Products #10 Clamp-On Hand Grinder. Clamp it to your countertop, grind the night’s meat into a meal, wash and easily store. It’s $106

Vacuum Sealer

The FoodSaver vacuum sealer machine took top honors in our best vacuum sealers review because it’s quiet, powerful and fits easily in a drawer. It’s also 32% off at $100.

Grab some FoodSaver vacuum sealer bags to go with the vacuum sealer. This variety pack is 40% off for $30.

Dehydrator

Make your own jerky with the Magic Mill Pro Food Dehydrator. It has seven trays and digital temperature readings and is currently $109.

Meat Thermometer

The ThermoPro TP826 wireless meat thermometer won best value in our review of digital meat thermometers. It’s easy to use, has eight pre-programed temperature presets and a 500-foot range. It’s currently $34.