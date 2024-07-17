Upgrade Your Meat Processing and Cooking with Prime Day Deals

Amazon has great deals on dehydrators, grinders and accessories

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 17, 2024 8:23 AM EDT

We tested the KitchenAid Metal Grinder Attachment.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Processing your own meat, whether that’s a deer, elk, moose or half a cow you bought from local rancher, is satisfying but also hard work. Good equipment makes it easier. We found some great deals on a few of our favorite tools to help upgrade your processing, packaging and even cooking game.

Meat Grinder

Buy the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment if you need a small grinder that fits on your KitchenAid, cleans easily and tucks away in a drawer when you don’t need it. Outdoor Life tested meat grinders and noted this one works great for small jobs like grinding hamburger patties or making meatballs. It’s easy to use and assemble. It’s $75

For even smaller kitchens, consider the LEM Products #10 Clamp-On Hand Grinder. Clamp it to your countertop, grind the night’s meat into a meal, wash and easily store. It’s $106

Vacuum Sealer

The FoodSaver vacuum sealer machine took top honors in our best vacuum sealers review because it’s quiet, powerful and fits easily in a drawer. It’s also 32% off at $100.

Grab some FoodSaver vacuum sealer bags to go with the vacuum sealer. This variety pack is 40% off for $30.

Dehydrator

Make your own jerky with the Magic Mill Pro Food Dehydrator. It has seven trays and digital temperature readings and is currently $109.

Meat Thermometer

The ThermoPro TP826 wireless meat thermometer won best value in our review of digital meat thermometers. It’s easy to use, has eight pre-programed temperature presets and a 500-foot range. It’s currently $34.

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.