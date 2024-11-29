Winter Apparel on Sale for Black Friday: Arc’teryx, Smartwool, Mountain Hardwear, and Hestra Gloves

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Winter apparel is a pricey investment, but worth it if it keeps you outside in the coldest months of the year. Stock up on quality cold weather gear during REI’s Black Friday sale. We found over 20% off top brands like Arc’teryx, Smartwool, Rab, Mountain Hardwear, and Hestra.

Arc’teryx Up to 20% Off

20% Off Smartwool

Smartwool base layers are the foundation of my ski kit. Ashley Thess

24% Off Rab

Mountain Hardwear is 25% Off

The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2 is something of a mainstay among backpackers. Most of us have owned this coat at least once, and when we’re evaluating a potential new insulative layer, it’s what we’re comparing it against. —Laura Lancaster

While at first glance, they looked like nothing more than a pair of puffy tubes, this one excels in the details. With an elastic waist and a snap-button and zip closure, this one pulls on more like a typical pair of pants than others I looked at. The Ghost Whisperer was also the only pair to include pockets — handy if you are pulling it on directly over your other clothing as the evening temps drop. Zips at the cuff that run halfway up the calf help you to pull it on over (some) boots without having to take them off. —Laura Lancaster

Hestra Gloves are 20% Off

Downhill skiers praise Hestra for their comfort, functionality, and warmth. For example, my avid boarder tester Jamie from Colorado has been using the Hestra Heli Ski 3 finger for more than six years. She appreciates the narrower fit for women with weather-resistant leather and great range of motion while shredding the gnar. —Justin La Vigne

