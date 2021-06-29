Whether you’re looking to hit some whitewater, tour a nearby coast, or amp up the challenge in your yoga practice, stand-up paddleboards stand ready—and just clip on a kayak seat for a seated ride. So how do you sift through boards available and decipher which is best for you? Here are three key questions to start with and a selection of stand-up paddleboards that fit the bill.

What’s the water like? If you need to cut straight through water and waves, like in the ocean or rough seas, look for a pointed (“displacement”) front. If you plan to paddle in calm waters such as lakes, go with a rounded front. Also consider fins here: More fins equal more stability, fewer means more maneuverability. More fins combined with a pointed front will offer maximum control. You can generally remove and adjust fins, but if you want the option for three, make sure the board is set up for it.

If you need to cut straight through water and waves, like in the ocean or rough seas, look for a pointed (“displacement”) front. If you plan to paddle in calm waters such as lakes, go with a rounded front. Also consider fins here: More fins equal more stability, fewer means more maneuverability. More fins combined with a pointed front will offer maximum control. You can generally remove and adjust fins, but if you want the option for three, make sure the board is set up for it. Will you be touring, traveling, surfing, or doing yoga? The shorter the board, the better for surfing (10 feet or shorter); the longer the board, the better for covering distance quickly (generally 12 feet and up). Boards in between are great all-around, and where most people looking for a stand-up paddleboard should stay. Within that 10-to-11-foot range, the board’s shape makes a big difference, with rounder boards floating more easily for maneuverability and pointier boards built for a quicker pace.

The shorter the board, the better for surfing (10 feet or shorter); the longer the board, the better for covering distance quickly (generally 12 feet and up). Boards in between are great all-around, and where most people looking for a stand-up paddleboard should stay. Within that 10-to-11-foot range, the board’s shape makes a big difference, with rounder boards floating more easily for maneuverability and pointier boards built for a quicker pace. What’s your height, weight, and strength? If you’re on the smaller side, you want less board volume (shorter, thinner, lighter), so that there’s more equivalency in terms of mass, and you can maintain better control. In all cases, check the weight capacity recommendations.

Our Picks for the Best Stand-Up Paddleboards on Amazon

Top Pick Overall: Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards W Free Premium SUP Accessories & Backpack

Cruise Control Weighing in at only 18 lbs, this pick is still wide, stable, and ready to take on a variety of waters—and carry up to 300 lbs.

Roc BUY NOW

Runner Up: SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Premium SUP Accessories

For Beginners (and Beyond) A trio or vertical stabilizers keeps things steady below the surface, while a padded surface gives comfort on top. SereneLife BUY NOW

As Good As It Gets A meticulous, 72-hour construction process—and the proprietary design standards to match—place this board above the rest, and comes in a length that’s great for a variety of activities. Red Paddle Co BUY NOW

Great for Kids: DAMA Youth 10′ Inflatable Sup Stand Up Paddle Board

A Shorter, Thinner Option At 4 inches thick (versus a standard 6), 30 inches wide, and ten feet long, this one is built for smaller frames. DAMA BUY NOW

Outdoor Life is here to help you choose among the most popular products on Amazon, and hidden gems our experts think are worth checking out.